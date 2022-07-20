Basketball

“The GOAT is always looking for a scapegoat”: Skip Bayless throws shade at LeBron James-Dennis Schroder exchanging messages

"The GOAT is always looking for a scapegoat": Skip Bayless throws shade at LeBron James-Dennis Schroder exchanging messages
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot”: NBA Twitter trolls Nets star as former sharpshooter takes up a front office role in Atlanta
Next Article
“The difference between Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry is .. a Hall of Fame career”: NBA Twitter notices the huge gap in career achievements between Warriors guard and Lakers legend
NBA Latest Post
“The difference between Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry is .. a Hall of Fame career”: NBA Twitter notices the huge gap in career achievements between Warriors guard and Lakers legend
“The difference between Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry is .. a Hall of Fame career”: NBA Twitter notices the huge gap in career achievements between Warriors guard and Lakers legend

Has Stephen Curry taken over Magic Johnson or Kobe Bryant as the top-5 players of…