“The GOAT is always looking for a scapegoat”: Skip Bayless throws shade at LeBron James-Dennis Schroder exchanging messages

Veteran NBA analyst throws shade at the exchange of messages between LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, adding the Lakers superstar wants a scapegoat after Russell Westbrook.

Recently, former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder caused a storm on the Internet, expressing his desire to run it back with LeBron James in LA. It’s only been downhill for the former Lakers guard since the 2022 playoffs, who failed to perform according to expectations.

What made things worse was Schroder turning down a 4-year $84M deal offered to him earlier that season. According to reports at the time, the 6″1′ guard had an ask of $100-120M in free agency. Schroder’s decision to take the gamble proved to be a nightmare.

GM Rob Pelinka was in no mood to sign the 28-year-old post his lackluster performance in the 2022 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Schroder averaged 14.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 2.8 APG, shooting a disappointing 30.8% from the 3-point line in the 6-games against Chris Paul and co in the postseason.

Also read: 6’1″ Dennis Schroder approaches LeBron James for potential team-up, forced to eat humble pie after rejecting $84 million Lakers deal in 2021

After being passed on by the Celtics and Rockets, Schroder hopes to reunite with King James in the upcoming season, even going public with his desire. However, veteran analyst Skip Bayless had a different interpretation of the situation, with his usual LBJ bashing.

Skip Bayless states Dennis Schroder being LeBron James’ next scapegoat after Russell Westbrook.

James, who recently commented on Schroder’s IG post, didn’t expect things to pan out the way they have after Schroder made his wish to reunite with the four-time champion public.

Shoot your shot. ☄️ Dennis Schroder wants another chance with LeBron and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6u9HdB1ZK6 — theScore (@theScore) July 19, 2022

Post his exit from the Lakers, Schroder signed a 1-year $5.9M taxpayer mid-level exception contract with the Celtics. Nevertheless, in less than 6-months, the Cs shipped Schroder to Houston, where he suffered a shoulder injury during the end of the season, keeping him out for the remaining time.

Schroder making his aspirations to join the Lakers public blew the Internet up. It was only a matter of time before we heard from James’ ardent critic Skip Bayless, who tweeted the following.

The “GOAT” is always looking for a scapegoat. That was a big reason he pursued Westbrook. Now he’s be open to running it back with Dennis Schroder??? If things go south, he knows exactly who’d get the blame from Laker Nation. Crafty brilliance. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 19, 2022

Bayless’ tweet seems to have stemmed from a personal bias, given the yearning to return to the purple and gold came from Schroder only. In his 20-year-old career, James has been viewed under a microscopic lens. Thus him passing the buck on Russell Westbrook holds no truth to it.

Also read: “LeBron James wants to be everybody’s big brother!”: Skip Bayless criticizes the Lakers stars’ defense of Celtic Jayson Tatum’s NBA Finals performance