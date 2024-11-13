Moses Moody Reveals Klay Thompson’s Secret Locker Room Visit, Opens up on Emotional Chase Center Return

Klay Thompson’s return to Golden State featured heightened emotions for every party involved. Leading up to the game, members of the Warriors downplayed the occasion as another regular season game. However, that facade quickly faded away once the game finished. Warriors guard Moses Moody revealed Thompson visited the team’s locker room following the game and was embraced by his former teammates.

Thompson spent 11 legendary seasons with the Warriors. He helped lead the team to six NBA Finals appearances and four championships. Thompson helped build a competitive culture in Golden State alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. It was only fitting that the three kept their competitive spirits high during Thompson’s return. Moody joined FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back’ to discuss the team atmosphere before and following Klay’s return. He said,

“The competitor Klay is, the competitor Dray and Steph is, everybody had to be kind of weird but like amped up going into it. After the fact, Klay came over to the locker room and everything and it’s like you can let your hair down a little bit. Beforehand, everybody in competitive mode they want to win that game, they’re going to be out there talking.”

Klay came to the Warriors locker room after the game last night @mosesmoody takes us through the emotions of Captain Klay’s return to the bay last night!@ChandlerParsons | @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/wwUfFi2629 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2024

Klay’s return to Golden State proved to be emotional, as expected. The team held a tribute for the legendary guard and gave each fan a captain’s hat, which they tipped to Thompson at the beginning of the game. However, the Warriors as a team didn’t know how to feel going into the highly-anticipated contest.

Stephen Curry spearheaded that emotion with his comments ahead of Klay’s return. “We’ve had homecomings before, but nothing like this,” said Curry.

What will Klay Thompson’s return on Tuesday be like? Steph Curry: “I don’t know. We’ve had homecomings before, but nothing like this.” pic.twitter.com/NT34K1kKyg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2024



Unlike Curry, head coach Steve Kerr knew exactly what to expect ahead of the game. Kerr stated, “It’ll be very emotional,” when referring to Klay’s return. Thompson surprisingly didn’t shed any tears, but the emotions were definitely at an all-time high.

Steve Kerr on Klay’s return to Chase Center on Nov 12: “I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be very emotional. Can’t wait to see Klay”#DubNation pic.twitter.com/2jis2B5vwQ — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) November 11, 2024



However, Thompson, Curry, and Draymond were able to put their feelings aside to focus on the heavily anticipated matchup. A game that lived up to the hype behind an iconic Stephen Curry dagger to close out the 120-117 victory for the Warriors.

Klay’s return was more than just a game

Klay Thompson’s return signified more than just another regular season or NBA Cup game. It was the perfect send-off and acceptance that Thompson’s career with the Warriors is officially over.

The 6-foot-6 forward blossomed during his time with the team. Selected 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson exceeded the expectations bestowed upon him.

Golden State and its fans were able to give Thompson a heartfelt thank you for all the memories and accomplishments he contributed to their history. This served as the perfect conclusion for a legendary member of what will be considered an iconic dynasty.