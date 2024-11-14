Moses Moody Shares Hilarious Draymond Green Phone Story, Reveals How His Helpful Attitude Makes Warriors’ Defense Better

Draymond Green has leaned into the role of a heel throughout his NBA career. His antics on and off the court have portrayed a negative image of the four-time champion. However, Warriors guard Moses Moody implores that the perception of Green’s character is misconstrued by the media. He shared a hilarious story which encapsulates the type of person Green truly is.

Green’s stats on most nights don’t jump off the box score on a nightly basis. However, his impact on the game can’t be recorded by stats. His instincts to help his teammates in any way carry in his everyday life off the court. Moody joined FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back’ to share a story involving Green and his phone that showcases the helpful nature of the Warriors star. He said,

“Dray is the best teammate, the best person to be around too. There was one day, there was something wrong with my phone… Draymond Green takes my phone and he’s got my phone for the next 30 minutes because he’s gonna figure it what’s wrong…that’s why he helps so much on defense.”

“Draymond Green takes my phone and he’s got my phone for the next 30 minutes because he’s gonna figure it what’s wrong…that’s why he helps so much on defense.” – @mosesmoody ▶️ https://t.co/iCKj90OLY4 pic.twitter.com/MdNCbcb4Dq — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2024



Moody went to Draymond for some assistance but didn’t think he would go to those extreme lengths to help him. Draymond tried fixing the phone himself until he couldn’t figure out what the problem seemed to be. However, that didn’t stop his resolve.

Green then went all around the Warriors’ practice facility looking for assistance. Until he reached Golden State’s video room, where the staff members solved the issue with the phone. The gesture from Green left Moody in awe but wasn’t surprising.

Draymond was launched in the role of ‘veteran’ quite early on in his career. Having been drafted in 2012, by the time the 2019-20 season rolled around, he was looked at to help lead an entire locker room after having completed 7 years in the league. He’s spoken about the difficulties in doing this in the past but with stories like this, it’s clear that he’s embraced that ‘elder statesman’ role.

Green’s helpful spirit is why he’s so good at defense

The fourth-year guard related Green’s helpful spirit to his extraordinary defense when it comes to basketball. In his 13-year career, Draymond has cemented himself as one of the best defensive players in the modern era.

Green’s an eight-time All-Defensive team member and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2016-17 season. His defensive prowess anchored the Warriors dynasty to four NBA championships.

Moody believes Green’s intense competitive nature overshadows his helpful attitude. Green wears his heart on his sleeve, which is a large reason why he’s so great defensively. However, on the other hand, it has led to the accumulation of technical fouls and even physical altercations from Green.

Regardless, Green’s impact on the Warriors is evident. Golden State would be nowhere close to the team they’ve been without Draymond. Despite the narratives spread by the media, Moody has his teammates’ back no matter what.