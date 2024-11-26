mobile app bar

“Be More Intentional”: Stephen Curry Highlights Key Aspect for Warriors to Work on After Back-to-Back Losses

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

After an excellent 12-3 start to the campaign, the Warriors have dropped two straight games against rather modest opponents in the Nets and Spurs. They led by 17 or more points in both games and blew leads each time once the bench came into the game for the starters. Forward Jonathan Kuminga, a key rotational piece, missed both games with an illness and his absence diminished the second unit’s offensive prowess. However, Stephen Curry discarded the excuse.

In his post-game press conference, the superstar guard noted that the team’s excellent start to the campaign was due to the roster embracing the team’s famous motto ‘Strength in Numbers.’ He claimed that a 12-man rotation shouldn’t use the absence of one role player as an excuse for poor performances. He added that the players cannot let the standards slip regardless of the personnel on the floor.

Further, Curry emphasized on the Warriors being intentional about the kind of shots they’re taking for the lineup that is on the floor. The two-time MVP said,

“We’re still playing 12 guys. You have to be able to adjust no matter what the combinations are… I think we can be more intentional about what type of shots we can create with certain lineups and that’s part of the growth of the team. We all have to be committed to making those adjustments.” 

The Warriors’ seven-man bench has been incredible this season. However, they have had two dismal performances in back-to-back games. In the 10-point loss to the Spurs, they were -40 as a unit, and against the Nets in the 128-120 defeat, they were -22. Their underwhelming performance is why the Warriors dropped two games in a row for the first time this season.

Some could argue that giving substantial playing time to 12 players is not a good strategy in the long run. Often players need time out on the court to find their rhythm. However, the Warriors’ heavy rotation could deny a struggling star to work their way into the game. But Moses Moody doesn’t believe that’s a valid excuse.

Moses Moody implores teammates to stay ready to answer the team’s call

Moody scored 15 points in 16 minutes in the loss to the Nets and was asked whether the Warriors’ utilizing 12 players on a nightly basis could result in some players finding it difficult to be consistent. He responded,

“That’s not a luxury I’ve had through my career so, I’ve kind of had to figure out how to play. Whatever happens, whatever the opportunity is. I kind of just deal with whatever it is. I don’t necessarily look for outside things like playing time or rotation or whatever it is. Whenever I get the opportunity, I take the shots that I get.”

Moody, like Stephen Curry, isn’t buying any excuses. He has bought into the Warriors’ ‘Strength in Numbers’ philosophy and expects the rest of the team to follow suit.

