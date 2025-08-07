Moses Moody Shares How His Relationship With Draymond Green Began Before Getting Drafted by Warriors

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Not every young Golden State Warriors star has traumatic experiences with Draymond Green. Moses Moody actually holds a close relationship with the four-time NBA champion. The pair go a long way back even before they shared the court as teammates in the NBA.

Advertisement

It isn’t uncommon for young players to form connections with solidified NBA stars. All it takes is a simple message on social media to start a conversation. In Moses and Draymond’s case, their meeting was more organic.

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody signed with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. In the days leading up to the draft, he was spending the day at Paul’s house. It was just the two of them until an unexpected guest arrived on the premises.

“I was at Rich’s house, and we were in his man cave. I was just chilling with Rich, and Draymond randomly walked in the door,” Moody revealed on The Young Man and The Three.

Moody was well aware that in a few months, he might be standing across from Green as opponents in the NBA. He made the wise decision to try to learn from the nine-time All-Defensive Team member.

“That was cool to just sit up and have a conversation with him then,” Moody said. Of course, fate had their destinies intertwined as the Warriors would draft Moody with the 14th pick.

It wasn’t just Green at Moody’s disposal. He now had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to turn to for advice. As a young player, he didn’t waste the opportunity but tended to gravitate toward Green.

“Especially my rookie year, I used to go to Draymond’s room, when we were on the road, all the time,” Moody said. “I would just talk to him and ask questions because he’s so smart, so observant, and he’s been here for a while.”

Moody didn’t play much during his rookie season, so the smart course of action was to be a sponge to all the knowledge he could receive. Green and the Warriors went on to win the 2022 NBA championship during his rookie season, further proving their conversations were backed by results.

It may have taken some time, but Moody has finally become a staple figure in the Warriors’ rotation. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged a career-high 9.8 points per game while shooting 37.4% from three-point range. Golden State will certainly require another jump from the 23-year-old if they hope to be among the contenders for the 2026 NBA title.