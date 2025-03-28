HOF NBA Coach Uses 1992 Brawl Costing $10500 To Fire Back At LeBron James For Saying Giannis Would Score 250 In 70s

The age-old debate between basketball’s past and present continues to spark heated discussions. While the game has evolved drastically over the decades, the physicality of the old-school NBA remains a point of pride for former players and coaches. Former coach and Hall of Famer George Karl recently showcased that pride following LeBron James’ comment on Giannis Antetokounmpo playing in the 70s.

During his blockbuster appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, LeBron made an exaggerated claim. Frowning upon the old heads’ pride, he claimed that Giannis would dominate the 70s. Contrary to their belief, the Greek Freak would give them deep troubles.

He said, “You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play an NBA game in the 70s? Giannis would have 250 points in a game in the 70s.” Needless to say, the ‘250 points’ was a figure of speech. As per StatMuse, the average points per game in the 70s was 108.3. So, no one could’ve dropped 250, but what LeBron meant to convey was that Giannis would dominate that era like any other era.

Lebron: "You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn't be able to play an NBA game in the 70s? Giannis would have 250 points in a game in the 70s.” 😂😂😂😂 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/UjcpcsukH5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 26, 2025

It’s hardly debatable, considering Giannis is one of the best players in the league in arguably the most fast-paced era of basketball.

However, LeBron’s comment didn’t sit well with Karl, who started coaching in the late 70s. Reacting to a clip of a brawl between Shawn Kemp and Scott Hastings, he wrote, “That’s what guys did in the 70s, 80s and 90s if a guy tried to score 250 points on them!!”

That’s what guys did in the 70s, 80s and 90s if a guy tried to score 250 points on them!! https://t.co/kQjgU20NNy — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 27, 2025

In the clip, Seattle’s Kemp can be seen tackling Denver’s Hastings during a preseason game. Both players were ejected for the fight and were fined $10,500, combined with Kemp getting a hefty $8000 fine.

Of course, Karl’s not-so-subtle jab at LeBron is not surprising because he has been a longtime detractor.

George Karl downplayed the value of LeBron James’ 2020 championship-winning campaign

The year 2020 was one of the most devastating years in the Lakers and LA’s history. They had lost their biggest icon, the world was at a standstill, and they were desperate to find something to be happy about. In a time like that, the Lakers provided them with something to cherish by winning the NBA title.

However, the ‘bubble championship,’ as it was played under COVID-19 restrictions, was not deemed legitimate by many. Karl was among those detractors. In July 2022, he tweeted, “Can we please stop talking about the ‘20 Bubble like it was the same event as all other NBA playoffs??”

Can we please stop talking about the ‘20 Bubble like it was the same event as all other NBA playoffs?? — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 26, 2022

So, throwing shots at LBJ for his comment is on-brand for the Hall of Famer, who’s been very vocal in the past about his distaste for LeBron James and everything he’s achieved.