“I’d use a needle to deflate the ball, to palm it like Michael Jordan”: When Shaq shockingly admitted to deflating basketballs

Shaq has always been a controversial figure. Today, we recall a time when the Lakers legend took a stance on a very controversial subject.

The Deflategate was a very touchy subject in American sports media. The mayhem caused in 2015 trickled down to all kinds of sports, including basketball.

Analysts and pundits alike have discussed the viability of a deflate gate in the NBA. There have been multiple instances when the NBA players and coaches were accused of it.

In a segment aired on Inside the NBA, Shaq was shown off shooting free throws with a deflated ball. He claimed that despite the ball having lesser air, players would not find a significant advantage.

Also read: “Did Shaq have the most disrespectful dunk of all time?”: How the Lakers legend humiliated Chris Dudley with an emphatic poster 23 years ago

Shaq claims he used needles to deflate the ball and palm it like Michael Jordan

As the segment aired people were quick to point out that the Big Diesel had once admitted to deflating the ball to gain an advantage.

During the Lakers’ championship runs, Shaq had often used needles to let air out of that ball. “If the ball was too hard, I let the air out..”

He said that he didn’t do it for cheating but rather to get a better grip on the ball. He referred to how MJ used to palm the ball and why doing that was beneficial.

It is surprising that Shaq, despite his big size had trouble palming the ball. The more important matter would be why Superman’s claims were just brushed aside.

It was not only the four-time champion but also their coach, Phil Jackson who admitted to doing the same. How were these statements ignored? We will never know.