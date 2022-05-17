“Stephen A Smith, I had a game in Istanbul today, didn’t know I had to show up!”: ESPN analyst gets trolled by the ‘real’ Devin Booker on Twitter

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith committed yet another blunder as he tags the wrong Devin Booker in his rant tweet

In today’s edition of Stephen A‘s outbursts, the victims were the Phoenix Suns. It was a whole rant about the Suns bottling a 2-0 lead against the Mavericks. Stephen A had initially picked the Suns to rout the Mavericks and his rant was an expression of frustration at the events that transpired. He was mad about Devin Booker and Chris Paul failing to rise to the occasion.

The First Take host took to Twitter and called out the Suns’ backcourt for their falling. Referring to all-star guards CP3 and Booker as “no-shows”, Stephen A admits how wrong he was in picking the Suns to win.

I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows. I can’t believe this — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 16, 2022

Also read: “Devin Booker brought a $285,000 Ferrari after his $158 million contract extension!”: The Phoenix Suns superstar’s collection kicked off with this one of a kind beauty

D.Book and Chris Paul flamed out miraculously against the Mavericks after taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

However, in an absolute comedy of errors, Stephen A made a blatant error in his Tweet which resulted in trolls ahoy.

Stephen A Smith got confused between Devin Booker from Phoenix and the one from Europe

In a confusion of names, Stephen A tagged the wrong Devin Booker in his post. While the intended Booker is the all-star guard who plays for the Suns, the tagged Booker plays for Fenerbahce in the Turkish league.

I didn’t know I was supposed to show up. I had a game in Istanbul the same day. I’ll be ready next time https://t.co/dqSb6cySTS — Devin Booker (@DevinBooker31) May 16, 2022

In a clap back to go with the trolling, the tagged Devin Booker responded to Stephen A’s tweet. Booker said he was playing in Turkey and was unaware of his availability in the Playoffs.

Another day passes and Twitter remains undefeated.

With Stephen A making the mishap, it had to be addressed by the “unintended” victim to complete the troll job. With the “real” Devin Booker being the victim of one too many Twitter attacks today, this tweet provides a funny twist amidst the heat on the Suns’ collapse.