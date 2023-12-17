“We’ll All Help Stephen Curry”: Klay Thompson Reassures Warriors Fans About Incoming Backup for 2x MVP

Klay Thompson admitted that Stephen Curry has been carrying a lot of the team’s load this season. With a majority of the players – Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green – being out of form, Curry has had to put in much more effort. Tonight, Thompson not only recognized his Splash Brother for the same but also reassured the fans that the entire roster would be improving themselves and helping their leader clinch victories, as posted on X (Formerly Twitter) by ‘Warriors on NBCS‘.

“I know we all will step up. We’ll all help him. We’re more than capable. I know, it’s coming. It really is… Really big performances not just from myself but from the whole squad, they’re coming,” Klay promised.

Unlike the past few of their losses, the Bay Area side managed to close out the game against the Nets with a narrow win. Yet again, Stephen Curry did a majority of the carrying. Taking the floor for 35 minutes, the two-time MVP recorded 37 points. Pleasantly surprising in his performance on the end, Curry was also impressive on the defense, as he blocked three shots.

It is likely reassuring to Curry as well as fans of the Warriors that Thompson was also productive tonight. Scoring 24 points (third 20-point game in four games), the sharpshooter seems to gradually be coming back to his regular form. With both Splash Brothers putting up great performances, the Warriors were able to clinch a 124-120 win.

Klay Thompson spoke about the fourth-quarter heroics of Stephen Curry

Even though the Golden State Warriors were outscored 31-29 in the final period, it was Steph Curry who kept the team afloat. Chef Curry instantly caught fire and went off for 16 fourth-quarter points on 7-7 shooting from the field.

Being criticized for being unable to perform in the clutch, the two huge three-pointers he did hit, helped the nine-time All-Star massively in shutting his naysayers down.

Klay Thompson was gushing all over Steph’s fourth-quarter heroics. During the postgame press conference, the 6ft 6” guard explained Curry’s greatness to the reporters while revealing that the team would try taking some of the offensive load off his shoulders.

“He willed us to victory, we appreciate him. Tomorrow hopefully we can help share the load a little more. He was special tonight, just his ability to create shots and make shots… is something probably we’ll never seen again in the league. So, I’m grateful for Steph’s performance tonight,” Thompson claimed.

As things stand, the Warriors are placed 11th in the West with an 11-14 record. Preparing to face the Portland Trail Blazers (twice) and the Washington Wizards this upcoming week, Dub Nation will hope to see their squad jump up a few spots in the standings before long.