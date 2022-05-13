“The haters and trolls round them up, little cockroach”: Kyrie Irving goes live zooming in his car with a special message for his haters

Nets guard Kyrie Irving goes off at his haters, live on social media, blasting music while driving his car.

Controversy’s favorite child, Kyrie Irving, is back in the headlines post the embarrassing exit of the Nets from the playoffs at the hands of his former team Celtics. The 2021-22 season had Irving make more noise off the court than on, courtesy of his anti-vaccination stance.

Though the former champion’s erratic behavior isn’t unusual, he took it a couple of notches up this time. Irving outright refused to adhere to NYC’s COVID vaccination mandate, costing him to sit out most of the season. Uncle Drew became the go-to topic for television debates, podcasts, and radio.

Fortunately for Irving, the mandate had its flaws, allowing him to return after missing most of the season. The seven-time All-Star had fans, media, and popular television analysts scrutinize him on a nightly basis. However, Irving refused to pay heed to any of it.

Also read: “I’m used to this since 7th grade when I was called a weirdo and sat in the cafeteria by myself”: Kyrie Irving’s absurd response to NBA’s 75th-anniversary snub

The Nets guard recently went live on social media, visibly enjoying his car ride as he delivered a special message to his haters.

“You can’t be mad that I live life having fun”: Kyrie Irving.

It wouldn’t be hard to disagree with people who believe Irving comes across as slightly eerie. The former ROTY is known to make statements that seem uncanny and have no relevance. Whether it’s his theory on the earth being flat or calling himself a generational leader.

It’s no secret that Irving doesn’t play well along with others, his stint in Boston being the prime example of this. Nevertheless, the former Cavs player refuses to change, accusing his naysayers of commenting on his personal ideologies and opinions.

With the off-season setting in early, courtesy of a sweep at the hands of the Celtics, Irving has been having several interactions off-late, the most recent being calling out his haters while zooming in his car.

“You can’t be mad that I live life having fun. The haters and trolls round them up, little cockroach. Real talk, they don’t like when you doing you but it’s all good. Should we give them that energy? asked Irving.”

“Shoutout to all my brothers and sisters out here, that’s making revolutionary changes not only in their lives but in our communities. Shoutout to the OGs in my life.”

“You can’t be mad that I live life having fun.” Kyrie talking to the haters 🗣 @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/1QBz73QxAU — Overtime (@overtime) May 12, 2022

Well, it was certainly a rare sight to see Irving in such a mood. On the professional front, Irving has a player option this off-season but hopes to sign a long-term deal with the Joe Tsai franchise.

Also read: “Winning 60-plus games, going deep in the playoffs, and having fun building relationships”: Kyrie Irving lays out a four-year plan for Brooklyn Nets