“Motherf***er Just Shamgoded His A** At 7’5”: Kevin Garnett Can’t Believe Victor Wembanyama Hit DPOY Favorite Rudy Gobert With A Shammgod

Kevin Garnett used his Instagram to praise Victor Wembanyama for a move pulled off during yesterday’s clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The French phenom pulled off the Shammgod while Rudy Gobert was guarding him. As the highlight of the same made rounds on social media, Garnett just had to share it on his Instagram Story, being in awe of the rookie.

During the 2nd quarter of the Western Conference clash, Victor Wembanyama found himself with the ball at the top of the key. Rudy Gobert, who is the current favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year, was guarding his fellow countryman quite well. However, known for being creative with the ball, Wemby showed off his incredible handles and pulled off the Shammgod. By doing so, the Spurs’ big man knocked down the open layup.

Being in awe, Kevin Garnett shared the highlights of the same move on his Instagram Story. The Boston Celtics legend couldn’t contain his excitement, stating how incredible it was for a 7ft 5” player to pull off the move so effectively.

Really? Soooooo… we’re just gonna act like that was nothing MF JUST SHAMGODED (shout sham @shamgod 3) his a** at 7’5.. nah WE AIN’T SEEN THIS STOPP IT Vic aka STRETCHHH.. We see you Stretchhh ..

It is understandable why the Big Ticket is blown away by the 20-year-old’s offensive sequence. Many guards fail to pull off the Shammgod successfully in an NBA game. However, despite towering at 7ft 5”, Wemby pulled it off with the utmost ease. To add the icing to this cake, he did it so smoothly, that you have to wonder if Gobert had to shake himself out of being in awe of his fellow countryman.

Apart from this impressive play, Wembanyama’s contributions helped the Spurs defeat the #1 Minnesota Timberwolves 113-112. He finished the night stuffing the state sheet with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Kevin Garnett has been a Victor Wembanyama fan for some time

When Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA, he had to meet some surreal expectations. Touted as the greatest prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama had enough detractors trying to pull him down. However, Kevin Garnett has been one of the many well-wishers hoping for the best for the youngster.

Since the beginning of the 2023-2024 season, Garnett has displayed his faith in the European prodigy. After the unicorn went off for a 38-point performance against the Phoenix Suns, KG lauded him for having the “it factor” and being a capable leader.

“(Wembanyama) has the ‘it factor.’ He’s a top-tier scorer, he got it to where he can lead a team,” Garnett said.

More recently, the 2008 NBA champ seemed confident, predicting that Wembanyama could go off for a 60-point game. After Joel Embiid recorded 70 points during the Spurs-Sixers clash, Garnett declared that the youngster would get his revenge.

“He gon give his a** a 60 ball. I would not be surprised if one day he gave him a 60 ball or 50 ball off that,” the 2004 MVP claimed.

So far, Wemby has been making his supporters proud and living up to the hype. Amid the San Antonio Spurs’ abysmal performance, Wembanyama’s production has been one of the few positive takeaways. Regarded as the frontrunner to win the Rookie of the Year award, the talented center is having a historic campaign, averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 3.1 assists per game.