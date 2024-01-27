“He Gon Give His A** A 60 Ball”: Kevin Garnett Firmly Predicts Victor Wembanyama Taking Revenge On Joel Embiid For Dropping 70 On Him

Joel Embiid asserted his dominance as the reigning MVP with a 70-point game against Victor Wembanyama. The matchup between the NBA superstar and the rookie caught the eyes of Kevin Garnett, something that prompted the Celtics legend to make a firm prediction about it. In the latest episode of KG Certified, he openly backed the French international to eventually take revenge on the Philadelphia 76ers star with a 60-point game.

The situation was spurred by the 76ers’ recent 133-123 home win against the San Antonio Spurs. Against the Western Conference team, Embiid stole the show by registering 70 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists in 37 minutes of action. Wembanyama attempted to hold the fort for the visitors with a stat line of 33 points and 7 rebounds but fell short in the end.

Reflecting on the match, KG told his co-panelist, Paul Pierce, “Wemby gonna remember that,” before further adding, “Young fella gonna remember that”. The Truth soon joined the conversation, mentioning, “I do like that he swung back. He fought back”. Following this, Garnett also shed light on the international center’s fighting spirit, stating, “He had 33”.

Soon after that, the 2004 MVP showcased his support for the 7ft 4″ youngster, declaring, “He gonna catch his a** in about 2 years. Stronger, better, more confident. He gon give his a** a 60 ball”. “I would not be surprised if one day he gave him a 60 ball or 50 ball off that,” he further added while making the bold claim.

KG’s comments put into the limelight the potential of the number one draft pick of the 2023 class. Averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game, Wembanyama remains in contention for the 2024 ROTY. His gameplay has already showcased several glimpses of his future greatness as Garnett remains hopeful. Yet, the journey for him stays uphill as matching the impact of the 7x All-Star Embiid will still be a major challenge. That said, the French phenom has received compliments from his competitor as well.

Joel Embiid also displayed faith in Victor Wembanyama

Soon after the completion of the game, the rookie called Embiid’s performance “inspiring”. The attitude delighted the Cameroon-born as he responded, “If he says it’s inspiring, I hope in a couple years, hopefully when I don’t have to guard him”. “Go out and break all these records and possibly break Wilt [Chamberlain’s] record of 100 points,” he added showcasing his support.

In the post-match interview, the 29-year-old maintained his stance, stating, “That dude is something else. Obviously he got all the talent in the world and he is amazing. So, he had a great game today. He has a bright future”.

This added further volume to the prediction of Garnett as the NBA world forecasted an upward trajectory for Wembanyama. The league is now bound to keep an even closer eye on the development of the Frenchman. With the pressure rising over time, the ball is in his court entirely to push through the obstacles.