“Motherf***ers Went And Got Luther Head”: Chris Paul’s ‘Final Straw’ In New Orleans, According to David West

Chris Paul was arguably the top point guard in the NBA near the end of his tenure with the New Orleans Hornets. However, the franchise’s inability to build on past playoff appearances or bring in suitable reinforcements eventually led to the end of CP3’s time in the Big Easy. David West explained how the Hornets began to fall apart during Paul’s last campaign with the team in 2010-11.

West revealed how, despite his eventual departure to the Indiana Pacers, he originally had a handshake agreement on an extension to stay in New Orleans. However, a concerning ACL tear and the NBA’s impending lockout put the brakes on any new deal for West. The two-time All-Star underlined how the Hornets’ front office continued to make bad decision after bad decision, pushing out the franchise’s superstar point guard before he had even left.

West, who played alongside Paul for the entirety of the guard’s time in New Orleans, shared how the team had already “done some stuff” to expedite CP3’s exit. The former big man shared on the Knuckleheads Podcast,

“Mainly, we had a chance to go after Rip Hamilton and these motherf***ers went and got Luther Head.”

West underlined how this head-scratching move was the final straw for Paul, who knew he was done with the franchise after a series of poor decisions.

The Hornets lucked into one of modern basketball’s greatest playmakers but, unfortunately, were never able to take advantage of the talent the team had. By CP3’s third season in 2007-08, he was an All-Star and leader of a playoff team. However, the franchise’s Western Conference Semi-Finals appearance that year would be the farthest the team would go in the postseason with their current core. New Orleans was bounced in the first round in two of the next three seasons prior to Paul’s departure.

Chris Paul revealed his untold reason for leaving New Orleans

While the Point God’s tenure in New Orleans ultimately ended in frustration for all, the Luther Head acquisition wasn’t the nail in the coffin. The future Hall of Famer actually revealed that it wasn’t a basketball-related decision that led him to the Los Angeles Clippers, but an ownership one.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Paul explained the main reason he requested a trade from the Hornets. Once he was notified that ownership planned to sell and move the team, the All-NBA floor general knew it was time for a fresh start. Paul emphasized,

“So, when I left, it wasn’t like I’m leaving New Orleans because I want to be out of here.”

Instead, Paul took the franchise changes as a sign to move on to something new following the team’s recent underwhelming playoff exits.