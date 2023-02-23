“Motherf**kers Don’t Bounce To Your Drum”: Damian Lillard Fed Up With ‘Loyalty’ Memes

Mar 4, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) wait during a break in the action during the second half at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers won 125-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard is one of the rare cases in today’s NBA where a bonafide superstar simply refuses to leave the team he was drafted by to join forces with other superstars in pursuit of a championship. Quite literally every single star in the league has moved across teams and conferences to try to find a tailor-made team for them to compete with.

Lillard on the other hand, was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and 12 years later, is still with the team. Given the fact that the only All-Star Dame has ever played with was LaMarcus Aldridge just under a decade ago, it’s truly baffling as to how he’s never wanted out of Portland.

Even with this past trade deadline with the power of the Western Conference increasing quite dramatically, Lillard did not budge in his desire to stay with the Blazers. Now, with their team being lackluster at best in the loaded West, he’s got something to get off his chest.

Also read: “Damian Lillard is gonna close the game out”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Displays Incredible GM Skills Predicting Dame’s Game Winning Performance

Damian Lillard on fans wanting him out of Portland

Damian Lillard is one of the few superstars in the NBA that has little to no negativity spewed his way by fans or the media. He stays in his own lane and does what he chooses to in Portland all while being an incredibly likeable, Hall-of-Fame level talent.

However, with the internet being quite the potent space, there were bound to be memes made on Dame in some capacity. Poking fun at his unwillingness to leave a mediocre team soon went from being a respectable attribute of his to being laughed it over the course of a few years.

Dame seems to have gotten fed up with the narrative that he’s ‘wasting’ his time in Portland as he recently quote tweeted a meme account that clowned on him and Bradley Beal for staying loyal to the city that drafted him.

“Y’all getting carried away with the loyalty thing because mfs don’t bounce to your drum. And what I’ve done has won me plenty,” said Lillard.

Y’all gettin carried away with the loyalty thing because mfs don’t bounce to y’all drum. And what I’ve done has won me plenty. 🙏🏽… https://t.co/omocSRnEgn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 23, 2023

Damian Lillard and his accomplishments

Damian Lillard is a competitor and wants to win a championship but wants to do it in Portland. However, he doesn’t base his career off of that one aspect as he believes he’s accomplished more than enough during his decade-plus stint in the NBA.

He’s signed contracts worth hundreds of millions, drained some of the greatest shots in Playoff history, and made countless All-Star and All-NBA teams to go along with being named one of the NBA’s Top 75 players of all time.

Lillard seems to be content with the fact that he’s an all-time great both in the league and as a Blazer. Maybe a couple years down the line he may feel differently but as of today, he isn’t going anywhere.

Also read: “Lebron James Doing the Old Man S**t”: NBA Fans React to King James Reminding Damian Lillard He is ‘Old’ During the All-Star Game