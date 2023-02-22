“Lebron James doing the old man s**t”: NBA Fans react to King James Reminding Damian Lillard He is ‘Old’ During the All-Star Game

The All-Star weekend ended on a very high note. Though the conclusive game was disappointing, there were still ample moments that left the fans satisfied. This All-Star game also marked the 19th appearance of LeBron James. James has, without a fail, made it to the All-Star list every season in his career other than the rookie season.

James, who is now on of the oldest in the league, was sitting with Damian Lillard during the All-Star game when they began talking about age and the players who are getting older. Lillard, who is 32, tried to convince James that he was still young. However, the Lakers superstar was not on the same note as the Portland Trail Blazers guard.

Fans react to LeBron James calling Damian Lillard old

During their conversation, Dame recalled how LeBron James did not count him among the youngins. Upon Dame’s probing, James readily agreed he did not and reminded Lillard that he was in fact old.

Damian Lillard: “I heard when you were saying all these youngins, you didn’t name me.” LeBron James: “I sure didn’t. No I did not.” Dame: “I ain’t old.” LeBron: “You ain’t no youngin no more.”

NBA Fans were amused by this interaction. Some pointed out how Bron is starting to sound like an aged man. On the other hand, a few were also surprised Damian Lillard isn’t aware that he isn’t young anymore.

Lebron doing the old man shit where you repeat yourself 2x before ending the sentence https://t.co/ixtqBFOttF — ᑕOᗩᑕᕼ 🎥 (@directedbyfendi) February 22, 2023

dame thinking he still “a youngn”is hilarious. he’s an 11 year veteran and 32 years old, that’s old for the nba. kobe’s last title was when he was 31 for perspective. dame out here thinking he still mid 20’s makes sense why he wasting time in portland https://t.co/GHzvtwIDsM — Weez Herbolt ⚡️💛💜 (@LAker_weez) February 22, 2023

Lillard about to go through a mid life crisis https://t.co/LVdP8pd91s — Tank 🦁 (@TankIsImmortal) February 22, 2023

Bron sound like an old ass grandpa https://t.co/csgzfiK1VV — Depressed Raptors Fan (@javi3hundred) February 22, 2023

Ahhh Dame still think he young, leaving Portland the least of his concerns 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/fnKATxjlCM — david (@_Davvex) February 22, 2023

Lillard needs to push for a championship team

Lillard is clearly one of the best players of the past decade. However, much like Reggie Miller, he is yet to win a championship and may just be losing his chance because of his loyalty to Portland.

At 32, he is certainly heading towards a decline soon. As he adds on more years, Dame will not be the same athlete he is today. By being in Portland, Lillard is, of his own volition. He needs to play for a team that is a legitimate contender and could benefit Dame as a part of their campaign. Otherwise, by how things stand, Lillard may end his career ringless.

