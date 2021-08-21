“Mr. Kobe Bryant, can I get an autograph please?”: When Jack Nicholson crashed the Laker legend’s first All-Star Game interview in 1998

Jack Nicholson introduced himself to Los Angeles Lakers youngster, Kobe Bryant, by crashing his first ever All-Star Game interview in 1998.

Almost every single basketball city has one celebrity fan that can be seen courtside more times than not. The New York Knicks have Spike Lee, the Toronto Raptors have Drake, and the Los Angeles Lakers, for the longest time, had Jack Nicholson. Kobe Bryant didn’t have to wait long enough to be acquainted with the legendary actor.

The 1998 season saw an astounding number of Lakers take to the ASG. Four stars that repped the purple and gold were chosen to be in the All-Star Game that year and they were, Shaquille O’Neal, Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel, and of course, Kobe Bryant. This would be Bryant’s sophomore year in the NBA and yet he had already made it to the ASG as a 19 year old.

With averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists leading up to the game, the Philly native showed flashes of greatness all throughout the 1998 season, eventually getting Jack Nicholson’s attention.

Kobe Bryant had Jack Nicholson give him a pep talk prior to the commencement of the 1998 All-Star Game.

Nicholson was always seen in good spirits when at Los Angeles Lakers games and he’d be incredibly friendly with fans around him and the players on the court. It’s a o-brainer when you think about why he was present at the 1998 ASG, considering the fact that it featured 4 Laker players.

During the pre-game interviews, Kobe Bryant talked about being a bit nervous as it is his first time at an All-Star Game. This is when Nicholson popped into frame and hilariously asked Bryant for an autograph. Following this, he told Bryant to heat up, and Kobe claimed this helped him ease the nerves a little bit.

“It’s an L.A. Family thing.” That time Jack crashed Kobe’s interview at his first All-Star Game 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vmy0YoYY9d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 22, 2020

Seems as though this pep talk was exactly what he needed as he did in fact heat up an dropped a team high 18 points while facing off against Michael Jordan.