“No, I don’t like Michael Jordan”: When Tim Duncan told Dan Patrick that he was not impressed by the ‘GOAT’ despite his six Bulls championships

Tim Duncan admitted that he was not a fan of Michael Jordan back in 1998 on the Dan Patrick Show and that he was not impressed by him either.

Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan are two NBA superstars that shared the floor together for a short while but never really had either of their fates intertwined with one another. Duncan entered the league as the number one overall pick in 1997 and witnessed Jordan claim his 6th championship in eight years in 1998.

Tim Ducan has been known to be a fairly mild-mannered guy, not just for an NBA superstar for a regular guy as well. The ‘Big Fundamental’ would routinely drop 22 and 12 on everybody’s favorite athlete while boasting the highest plus-minus on the court and would do so while not uttering a single word.

Kevin Garnett has been quoted as saying that he hated the fact that Duncan never talked any trash back to him because everybody else in the league did. Michael Jordan on the other hand, as millions of fans around the world know, loved to talk his talk and back it up as well.

Tim Duncan claimed that he did not like Michael Jordan.

Tim Duncan was the literal personification of ‘not equating quiet with non-competitive’ as the Spurs legend was as competitive as it gets. After all, someone doesn’t win 5 championships without wanting to dominate night in and night out. Duncan showcased his competitiveness during his sophomore season as he took shots at Michael Jordan.

While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show in 1998, Duncan admitted that he did not like Michael Jordan, nor was he a fan of his either. Tim would also say that he simply was not impressed by the Bulls icon like everybody else.

The two legends would face off against one another merely five times during their illustrious careers, with Jordan winning those meet-ups thrice. However, ‘Timmy’ didn’t back down as he put up averages of 21.6 points, 13 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in those 5 bouts.