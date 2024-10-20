“Much Bigger Than Basketball”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Landing a Gig With Kings Brings Mom Shaunie to Tears

Shareef O’Neal has had a tough time pursuing his dream of an NBA career. He faced a congenital heart disorder, went undrafted, and has struggled to get a shot at the NBA. But now, O’Neal has signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings, and his mother Shaunie Henderson is naturally emotional about the milestone.

Shareef’s struggles were awfully hard on not just him but his family as well. With both Shaq and Shaunie keen on getting their son the best treatment possible, it was a blessing that their eldest son together recovered. Though it adversely impacted his basketball career, the 24-year-old has continued to work on his game. The result of his effort was visible in the Kings’ trust in him.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Shaunie expressed pride, joy, and love for her son to appreciate the opportunity he bagged with Sacramento. The 49-year-old confessed in her post,

“I’m so proud of you Shareef. I can’t even talk about this without crying. I know this was always your goal and the odds you beat to finally see it happen is beyond amazing. I prayed for this day. I prayed that you would never give up, that you wouldn’t be discouraged. I know you had some doubtful days but you consistently pushed through. This is so much bigger than basketball. You are one of the strongest, bravest and most determined people I have ever known. There is nothing you cannot do and please know that you have a village that believes in you. I will always be your biggest, loudest fan/supporter/cheerleader/prayer warrior and PROUDEST MOM ever! I love you so much son .”

This is a big break for O’Neal as he gets the chance to show his skills and it gets him closer to basketball’s biggest stage. Though he was waived by the team, he will still suit up for the Stockton Kings in the G-League during the 2024-25 season.

Although he’ll likely spend most of his time in the G-League, there’s a chance for O’Neal to play NBA basketball. If he impresses during his time with the Stockton Kings, he stands the chance to bag a two-way contract with the team. This may seem like an everyday thing for basketball fans, but for Shareef, it is the opportunity of a lifetime especially after the medical challenge he overcame.

Shareef O’Neal almost died

At 18 years old, Shareef O’Neal was diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery. This was a congenital heart condition that could have proved deadly if not treated on time. He underwent open-heart surgery in December of 2018 before making a full recovery. But it changed the trajectory of his career. At the time, he was a four-star recruit with a bright future at UCLA.

But the grueling surgery and physical therapy changed him. Shareef needed to learn how to walk, run, and jump again after the procedure, with basketball a background thought. But his father’s unwavering support played a crucial part in his recovery. In an interview, he recalled Shaq’s support, saying,

“I was just waking up; they were teaching me how to walk again, and my dad was like, ‘If you come back from this, you’re the baddest man on the planet.’”

This support from his father and his family as a whole is what kept the then-18-year-old going. Shaq has always backed his eldest son to achieve his dreams. Now, Shareef is on this next step forward in what has been a grueling journey. If he makes his NBA debut soon, it would be a moment beyond emotional for the O’Neal family.