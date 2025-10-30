‘Don’t Walk Past Like You Don’t Know Me’: Shilo Sanders Jokingly Accuses Sexyy Red of Not Finishing His Lyrics

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After his NFL setback, Shilo Sanders admitted that he’s now refocusing on music. The former cornerback was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August after being ejected for punching a player in a preseason game. Since then, he’s decided to fully dive into music, polishing up an album he released in January titled “Hate 2 Love.”

Advertisement

In his latest interaction, Shilo was spotted at ComplexCon chatting with several internet personalities and celebrities. His most notable chat came when he crossed paths with popular rap artist Sexyy Red, who walked right past him like she didn’t even know him.

To make it worse, Shilo was singing along to one of Red’s songs like a fanboy when the awkward moment unfolded.

“I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds,” Shilo sang, hoping the rapper would join in. But Red walked past Sanders without even glancing at him.

Sanders clearly took offense to it and promptly chased her down. After catching up to her, she realized it was Shilo, apologized, and gave him a hug.

“Hey, Sexxy, you don’t get to just walk past me like you don’t know me,” he joked. “Okay, I’m sorry, how you doing?” Red asked, looking embarrassed.

“You were supposed to finish my lyrics,” Shilo said. “Because I was about to drop a tape, and then you were going to like it and be like, ‘Dang, Shilo, let me get on a song.’ But now, I’m like damn.”

The rap queen tried to explain that she had heard Shilo and even signaled that she liked what he was singing. But Sanders kept playfully pressing her about it. After that, Red wrapped up the conversation, telling him to hit her up for a stream sometime.

Shilo also had another viral interaction with Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef. He jokingly asked how many points he’d beat Shareef by, to which the former collegiate athlete replied that Shilo wouldn’t stand a chance.

After that, Shilo asked a funny question. “Whose dad is the cheapest out of both of us?” he said before answering himself, “Mine!”

At the end of it all, Shilo made a few connections and hinted that he’d be streaming with some of them soon. It makes sense, given that he has plenty of time on his hands as an NFL free agent. Nobody knows if Sanders will ever get another shot in the league, so he’s making the most of his fame and chasing success on a different path.