Deandre Ayton Opens Up on Shaquille O’Neal Connection 7 Years After Lakers Legend’s Encouraging Challenge

Deandre Ayton has arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers carrying big expectations. The team needs him to be the dominant big man they lacked in the playoffs earlier this year, which was a major reason they were sent packing in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. With stars around him, he has the chance to develop into one of the premier big men in the league. After all, some of the greatest Lakers teams have been built around all-time great centers like Pau Gasol, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain.

Ayton, who appeared in front of the media as a Laker for the first time earlier today, opened up about his connection with O’Neal, one of the greatest players to ever wear the uniform. The Diesel once gave him advice back when he was a rookie, and they have remained close ever since.

The two also got to know each other better through Ayton’s connection with Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, as the two played with and against each other growing up. Ayton recently shared that his long-standing relationship with O’Neal is so strong that he calls him “Big Unc.”

“DeAndre Ayton, when asked about the lineage of great centers in Los Angeles, said he has had a longstanding relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, having played with his son, Shareef, in the past. He calls Shaq, ‘Big Unc,’” Dave McMenamin of ESPN tweeted.

One has to be pretty close with Shaq to be able to call him “Big Unc.” So, Lakers fans must be pumped to hear that they’re relationship is already on good terms. Maybe the Hall of Famer can teach Ayton how to be more aggressive at the rim.

But Shaq has already imparted some encouraging words of wisdom to Ayton after he got selected No.1 at the 2018 Draft. Surely, he hasn’t forgotten about the challenge he was given. “I keep hearing that this Ayton guy can be the next Shaq. My advice to Ayton is, don’t be the next Shaq, be the first Ayton. I wish you well. I hope you break all my records,” O’Neal had said.

While Ayton still hasn’t been able to achieve greatness at the level we may have expected seven years ago, he has been productive. He was instrumental in the Phoenix Suns‘ run to the Finals in 2021. He’s also the first center since Dwight Howard to average a double-double in each of his first 7 seasons. It’s a run that he should be able to continue next year.

Ayton was also an instrumental piece of the Suns’ title run in 2021. Now, alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James, he could return to that form he once showed in Phoenix. Maybe he won’t ever reach the heights of Shaq, but he could still win that ever elusive ring that got away from him all those years ago.