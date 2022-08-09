Multi-billionaire Michael Jordan’s wife, Yvette Prietto’s absence from ‘The Last Dance’ was a planned move by the director

Michael Jordan and the creators of “The Last Dance” didn’t involve Yvette Prietto throughout the 10-episode docuseries.

Michael Jordan is unarguably one of the greatest athletes in sporting history. To date, fans from around the world rave about the Chicago Bulls’ leader’s incredible gameplay. Looking at the stacked resume MJ built up over the span of his 15-year career, it is no surprise why Mike is considered a basketball god and the frontrunner for the “GOAT” title.

Jordan had a ridiculously long list of achievements – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, 1985 ROY, 1988 DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs.

For the unlucky fans who never got to witness grace the basketball court live, Netflix blessed them with a show – “The Last Dance”.

Why wasn’t Yvette Prietto, the wife of Michael Jordan, included in “The Last Dance”?

In April 2020, Netflix released the documentary “The Last Dance”. The well-portrayed, 10-episode docuseries gave us insights into the Bulls’ players, coaches, and front office from the Michael Jordan era.

For many over the world, Michael’s inspiring story and winning mentality were jaw-dropping. While there was also a crowd who weren’t impressed by the 5-time MVP’s “gambling addiction” and the way he treated his teammates, amongst many other things.

Throughout the course of the series, there were several personalities – opponents, teammates, analysts, authors, family, etc. However, viewers got no insights from MJ’s wife, Yvette Prietto, throughout the course of the docuseries.

The directors of “The Last Dance” had an explanation for the same:

“I wasn’t interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this.” He further said, “We had the storytellers we wanted, and I felt like we had the story covered from every angle.”

Had any Yvette, or even Juanita (Mike’s previous wife), been included in the show, we possibly could’ve gotten some more eye-openining insights into Air Jordan’s life.

