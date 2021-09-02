“It’s always Championship or Bust”: Kyle Lowry reveals his true intentions behind his decisions of joining Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat

Former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry talks to CJ McCollum about his real motivation behind joining the Miami Heat.

The 2021 NBA Offseason was as exciting and action-packed as fans could hope for it to be. We saw star players like Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Carmelo Anthony among numerous others switch teams. However, one particular move, which even NBA execs have considered to be the best offseason action this year, was the acquisition of Kyle Lowry by the Miami Heat.

Early at the last 2020-2021 campaign, it was pretty evident that Lowry wanted to leave Toronto. At that time teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers were rumoured to be the teams interested in acquiring him. However, Kyle managed to finish the season with the Raptors averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. And in August of 2021, the Miami Heat, who were also in talks of acquiring him last year, decided to go ahead and add Lowry to their roster.

Kyle Lowry talks about his motivation behind joining the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat has been one of the more decorated teams in league history. However, the last time they listed the Larry O’Brien trophy was back in 2013. And ever since, despite having one of the most talented front offices, the team has managed to make it to the NBA Finals only once. With a few superstars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami had a great team the past season. With a 40-32 record the team managed to grab the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, only to get swept by Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

A true playmaker point guard was missing on the team. And according to the Heat front office, Kyle Lowry was the solution to that problem. With career averages of 14.9/6.2/4.4, the NBA Champion is a great fit for Miami.

Recently, the 6-time All-Star spoke about his real motivation behind joining the Heat. On the “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, the 15-year veteran said:

“For me, it’s only championships or bust. Going to Miami that was a situation where I feel like this is what they wanna do. I have a close friend, Jimmy Butler, there and I feel like Miami, that’s what they wanna do. It’s about winning championships.”

“If you aren’t playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency is where do I go to become a champion. Where do I go I feel like to have the opportunity to become another champion and get back to the high?’”

Lowry is a capable and well-experienced playmaker who can also shoot the ball with great efficiency, which is something the Heat desperately need. However, all we can do is patiently wait and see how well does this new Heat team actually perform in the coming 2021-2022 season.