“My 9-year old is heartbroken that Karl-Anthony Towns lied about Wordle”: NBA Twitter slams the Wolves All-Star for being dishonest about his score on the popular game

Wordle has Karl-Anthony Towns all in, so much so that the Wolves star is willing to lie in front of the world.

Looks like Karl-Anthony Towns has found a new habit, winning. The Timberwolves center is playing winning basketball for the first time in his NBA career, and it seems he’s willing to go any distance searching for wins.

Recently selected for his third All-Star appearance, Towns in his 7th year in the league is leading Wolves to be the 7th best team in the West with a 29-27 record.

But it is not just the basketball court where the first pick of the 2015 draft is desperately looking for victories, the man is caught lying in the game of Wordle.

This brainteaser has become one of the most played games in the United States after a software engineer in Brooklyn created the game for his partner. The New York Times recently bought the puzzle game, which has many celebrities indulged in it as well.

Morning, Wordlers! To preserve your streaks, please open the old URL last used to play Wordle. This will automatically redirect to the NYT Wordle page, carrying your streaks with you. — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) February 11, 2022

Twitter accuses Karl-Anthony Towns of cheating on Wordle

Wordle is played by guessing five-letter words. The game tells you which letters are in the correct place with a green block, incorrectly with a yellow block, and not in the word at all with a gray block.

A player gets six guesses, so the whole thing is just a matter of deduction. After you get it right, you can post your pattern of blocks to show off your results on social media, while not spoiling the daily word for other players.

By the time this gets out it will be well past the time for Friday’s word on the best internet game. So, we can just tell you in detail about what Towns is the culprit of.

Wordle 237 3/6 Morning ! How ya do today??? — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 11, 2022

Twitter accused KAT of lying about the number of attempts (3) he took to guess the word “Ulcer”. As the combination of letters – U, C, E, and R in that order, make no the other valid word, Towns’ grid setup just gave it off.

— Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) February 11, 2022

— Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) February 11, 2022

Unreal. — Timberwolves Live Postgame Show (29-27)  (@BuiltfromDay1) February 11, 2022

Towns came in to give clarification once he noticed Twitter was on to him.

But got trolled for that as well.

KAT beating the wordle alegations pic.twitter.com/9CAc3YvHD0 — (@yrnevan_) February 11, 2022

The back and forth between fans and athletes are always fun encounters, especially when it takes a turn as this one did. Maybe KAT cheated or he didn’t he is keeping young Wolves fans involved in a smart game.

Knowing that you do the same activities as your favorite athlete is enough for not only young people but many others to start and be involved is something smart or healthy.