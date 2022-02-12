“DeMar DeRozan has been in Chicago not even a year, and already is the greatest Bull since Michael Jordan”: The star joins the GOAT as the only players in franchise history with 4+ straight 35-pt games

In the Bulls’ 134-122 win over the Wolves, DeMar DeRozan was absolutely clinical as he put up 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Chicago Bulls-Minnesota Timberwolves squad was probably more action-packed than many expected it to be. A high-scoring contest that witnessed a total of 16 lead changes and 17 ties, ended with DeMar DeRozan and co. grabbing a huge 12-point win.

DeRozan put on yet another incredible performance, powering his squad to their 2nd straight win. The All-Star starter managed to score 35 points, dished out 6 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds while shooting 63.6% from the field.

DeMar DeRozan was simply MARVELOUS in the Bulls win over the Timberwolves 🔥 35 points (14 in 4th quarter)

6 rebounds

6 assists 14-of-22 FG

7-of-7 FT pic.twitter.com/bOiYKy9h9X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2022

Also Read: Caris LeVert gets his flowers from NBA Twitter as Cavs earn the 2nd spot in the East standings

DeMar DeRozan is the first Bulls player to record 4+ straight 35-point games since Michael Jordan

With his fourth consecutive 35-point game, Deebo joins the elite company of Michael Jordan as the only Bulls player to record 4+ consecutive 35-point games.

DeMar DeRozan is just the 2nd player in Bulls history to score 35 points in 4 straight games. 🔥 You may have heard of the other guy. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/07rJOsppLL — theScore (@theScore) February 12, 2022

As soon as DeRozan joined the likes of MJ, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Demar Derozan is the best basketball player of all time pic.twitter.com/8kCgGVtKyo — The Sheriff of Paddy’s (@jimbosthirdeye) February 12, 2022

DeMar DeRozan when he’s in a Bulls jersey: pic.twitter.com/y6iMO6ZQQA — TheWindyCityFP on IG (@TheWindyCityFP) February 12, 2022

If Demar DeRozan isn’t in serous MVP conversation, what the hell are we doing here? — Alex Patt (@chifanpatt2) February 12, 2022

After being named an All-Star starter, DeMar has taken his game to a different level altogether. Over the past 5 games, the mid-range maestro has been averaging a staggering 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Also Read: Patty Mills gets candid on his bond with fellow Australian and Nets teammate

The Bulls now have a 35-21 record, tying them for the 2nd spot in the East along with the Cavs.