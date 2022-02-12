“Steven Adams is what keeps our offense going”: Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane gives his flowers to the Kiwi big man; says he does get enough credit for what he does on the court

Memphis Grizzlies’ rising star Desmond Bane explains why Steven Adams is one of the most underrated and selfless players in the league.

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the surprise packages of the NBA this season. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, they currently boast of a 39-18 record and sit as the 3rd seed in a competitive Western Conference.

While most of the credit goes to their young superstar in Ja Morant, and rightfully so, the Grizzlies are so much more than that. They consist of many players buying into the system and what is asked of them. Out of all players, the one who has spearheaded this mindset is none other than Steven Adams.

Steven Adams: Play 20 minutes, take four shots. Mash some dudes on screens, grab some boards, drop some dimes. Be both awesome and content in your role. Usher the Jaren Jackson Jr. era in. Everything the Grizzlies could have hoped for. — Chris Herrington (@ChrisHerrington) February 9, 2022

This tweet explains to a tee why Adams fits in perfectly with the young Memphis squad.

Recently, Grizzlies’ guard Desmond Bane made an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, where he explained how Adams is one of the biggest reasons why their offense is so exciting and efficient. Let’s see what he had to say, shall we?

Desmond Bane explains why Steven Adams is a key member of the Grizzlies squad.

When the Grizzlies traded Jonas Valanciunas for Steven Adams, it seemed like Memphis had come out as losers at the time. But fast forward a few months, it looks like the Kiwi big man and the Grizzlies are a match made in heaven.

You don’t have to dig too deep to find stats that highlight the impact Steven Adams has had so far for the Grizzlies… pic.twitter.com/Hvdib0BFNn — SFA (@SFunakiA) February 5, 2022

In fact, the arrival of the 7-footer has helped one player more than anyone. It’s none other than young guard Desmond Bane. Recently, Bane sat down with JJ Redick, where he gives the big man his flowers. Check out what he had to say –

As you can see, Desmond Bane is very grateful to Steven Adams for the role he plays. Typically, you see the guard/wing assisting the big man in pick and rolls. However, in this case, it is actually Adams who provides dimes to Bane. In fact, the duo is the leading assist duo on the entire Memphis squad.

Apart from helping Bane, the Kiwi big man also plays the role of defensive anchor for the team. In fact, the Grizzlies lead the league in rebounds per game with 48.3 per game. Steven Adams is one of the biggest reasons why that’s the case.

Steven Adams, De’Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. has been spearheading the Grizzlies’ ultimate defense 👊 pic.twitter.com/clCCXrn8UG — Grizzlies Nation (@GrizNationCP) February 7, 2022

Adams’ impact on the game goes well beyond the box score like Bane mentioned. Moreover, his physicality and his commitment to doing the dirty work help the young Grizzlies to fire on all cylinders on a nightly basis.

Steven Adams is playing some of his basketball right now. He is averaging 6.8 points along with career-highs of 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season and looks all set to help the Grizzlies make a playoff run.