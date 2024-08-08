“My A** Can Come Off The Bench”: Dwight Howard ‘Begs’ Lakers FO To Help Anthony Davis By Signing Him And DeMarcus Cousins

Dwight Howard is back to his old ways, trying to convince NBA teams to sign him for the upcoming season. D-12 was active on X during these past playoffs, putting out his resume for teams he felt could use his help.

However, this time he is supposedly’ begging’ his former squad, the Los Angeles Lakers to sign him, along with another All-Star center, DeMarcus Cousins.

Howard just retweeted a video of Boogie talking about how Rob Pelinka built the last Lakers championship squad. Emphasizing how the Lakers and Anthony Davis won their last chip when he played the power forward position, Howard uses Boogie’s breakdown to shoot his shot of making it back in the league.

“Put Ad to the 4 and put boogie at the 5 ‍♂️ my a** can come off the bench lol.”

Cousins talked about the Lakers front office constantly playing Davis at the five. Now the real problem is that not only does AD not want to play at the center position, but he is much more productive on offense while he’s playing at the four.

Boogie also called out Pelinka and his decision to stick with his current game plan, moreover, calling him out over the free-agent signings he has done in the past few years.

The Lakers’ initial focus was to get a point guard to help LeBron James. When they finally acquired Russell Westbrook and eventually traded him for D’Angelo Russell, LA’s front office decided to pursue guards and forwards instead.

And the alarming aspect of their latest targets was that none of the forwards they acquired were capable enough to play the center position. Most of them could barely hold their own at the power forward position.

Howard’s latest offer does hold merit. Both Cousins and himself have been pure centers throughout their careers. Howard is a multiple-time DPOY and All-Star, whereas Boogie himself has been part of a couple of All-NBA teams and was a four-time All-Star himself.

How the NBA kept lying to Howard

Superman last played for the Lakers back in 2022. Since then, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been playing overseas. Mainly because he was fed up with all the lies being fed to him by teams and executives around the league.

“I was fed up. I was fed up with all the cap and the lies. I was like, man, I’d rather just go somewhere and hoop because it’s just too many lies…Getting up at the same time, training. I can’t even do stuff with my kids because I’m making sure I’m in the gym making sure I’m straight. And I’m doing this to sacrifice for the team for them to tell me I ain’t going to play or this that.”

Howard played a crucial role for the Lakers during their last championship run. However, since then, D-12 hasn’t received the same amount of respect or attention from other teams, claiming he isn’t who he was during his prime.

Now, looking at what both Howard and Cousins bring to the table; Superman is still quite athletic and is perfect for locking down the paint on defense and throwing down successful lobs. As for Boogie, he is much more talented in the post.

Blessed with great strength, paired with an array of moves in the paint, Cousins also possesses the ability to stretch the floor as well.

But will the Lakers even consider signing the two on a veteran’s minimum contract? Despite their excellent resumes, it still seems highly unlikely.