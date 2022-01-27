“My confidence in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell is through the roof”: Anthony Edwards on wanting to play for the T-Wolves unlike LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman

Unlike LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards was nothing but confident about pairing up with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell in Minnesota.

There are no two ways about Anthony Edwards being a superstar in the making. The 1st pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards, was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though he had a slow start, the former Georgia player has taken the league by storm ever since.

The 20-year old has given us glimpses of his leadership skills as well. Edwards never shies away from taking accountability during his off nights or calling out his teammates for not meeting the standards. Edwards’ partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell has made the Wolves a legit contender in the west.

In his second season in the league, the Ant has already joined the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony when it comes to statistics in his rookie years. The Wolves are a +500 team currently and the seventh seed in the western conference.

Part of the same draft class, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman did not incline to go to Minnesota. On the contrary, Edwards was up for any challenge the Wolves threw at him.

Anthony Edwards had no doubts about pairing up with KAT and D’Lo.

In their recent win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Edwards dropped his second 40-point game in the season, making it a career total of four games with at least 40-points. Recently, Ant became the youngest player with 300 threes scored.

According to several analysts and fans, Edwards’ game reminds them of a young Michael Jordan. When asked about his 40-point game against the Blazers, Edwards said he felt like Black Jesus. Ant had been the missing piece on the Wolves roster, which has brought out the best in KAT and D’Lo.

The 2020 NBA Draft had the likes of LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman too. However, the two were never keen to play for the Timberwolves. Wiseman never wanted to play second fiddle to Towns, while Minnesota never attracted LaMelo.

James Wiseman did not want to come to Minnesota and play behind Karl-Anthony Towns, sources told @JonKrawczynski. In interviews, LaMelo Ball left the impression that he wasn’t excited about being with the Wolves. Then there was Anthony Edwards. More: https://t.co/szyTXTDE2T pic.twitter.com/1bQm5wlvI5 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 26, 2022

On the other hand, Edwards had no such apprehensions and has stated the following.

“My confidence is through the roof,” Edwards said. “My confidence in (Russell) is through the roof. My confidence in KAT is through the roof. He won the game for us (in the third quarter). I’m never thinking the game is over when I got them two next to me.”

Ant is currently averaging 22.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.6 SPG. Edwards is shooting 44.6% from the field.

While LaMelo has found great success in the Charlotte Hornets, Wiseman is yet to make his return from injury but has shown us the potential of a skilled big man.