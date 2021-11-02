“My credit card was declined at the Walmart store…I Know I’m Not Broke”: When Shaquille O’Neal reminisces how he spent $70,000 in Walmart-The biggest purchase in company history

Shaquille O’Neal recalls how he spent $70,000 at Walmart at once due to which the bank thought the card was stolen and declined it.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant players in NBA history, having a terrific career, winning four NBA championships, leaving a big mark on the game. In addition, Shaquille O’Neal made over $292 million as an NBA player, making him one of the highest earners in league history.

To a man with that kind of net worth, it’s easy to spend sizable sums of money without much trouble. Shaquille O’Neal did just that in the early hours of the day in Walmart.

Shaq joined the Late Late Show with James Corden and hilariously recalls how he spent $70,000 overnight in Walmart.

“So, 2 or 3 in the morning, I got to go get four or five TVs. I’ve got to go get printers, I’ve got to go get laptops. I’ve got to go get appliances, sheets, towels, underwear, T-shirts. So, at the end, it was $70,000.

“So, I put my credit card in. Got declined. And I put it back in, [it] said declined again. So now I’m saying, ‘I know I’m not broke. Then the American Express security called me [and said], ‘Hey, man. Somebody stole your credit card and they spent $70,000 at Walmart.”

He goes on to explain to the bank that he was in Phoenix, spending $70,000 at Walmart in the early hours of the morning, and the company reactivated his card. Check out the video here:

In normal scenarios, a massive Walmart purchase at 3 a.m. would be questionable. This is something only a man like Shaq could do. Stories like this are the reason why we love Shaquille O’Neal.

A sneak peek into Shaquille O’Neal’s business empire.

Shaquille O’Neal works as a sports analyst on the show ‘Inside the NBA’, which earns a hefty amount as salary. Apart from that, the former MVP also made numerous appearances in various commercials over the years.

The 15x All-Star has turned into an active investor and businessman, with investment in various companies, most notably Google, Apple, and Pepsi Co. Moreover, he has investments in everything from fast-food restaurants to the latest tech gadgets.

The 4x NBA champion also has other purchases: 17 Auntie Anne’s, one Krispy Kreme franchise in Atlanta. Shaq also owns a Big Chicken restaurant in Las Vegas. In addition, he has a ‘Shaquille’s’ burger place in Los Angeles.

Apart from restaurants, Shaq also has investments outside of the food industry. He reportedly owns 40 24-hour fitness gyms and 150 car washes.

However, it looks like the money hasn’t gotten into Shaq’s head. Moreover, he wants to instill the same mindset in his kids as well. Recently, he said doesn’t want his kids to live off his money without putting their own work in.

Shaq has likely amassed a nine-figure fortune, but the exact amount isn’t clear. However, there are various reports that say he is worth around $400 million. With his ambitious investments, one can only guess what Shaq will touch next and turn into gold.