“My Daughter a Disservice”: Inspired by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Reveals His Motivation to Lead

Maxx Crosby is one of the elite talents in the NFL. A defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby is an athletic freak, but his physical presence isn’t the only thing that makes him one of the best. He also pays a lot of attention to his mentality, and as revealed in an interview with GQ, he looks up to NBA legends, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, for their work ethic. The two-time Pro Bowler believes that hard work leads to success, and someone who inspires him to work hard every day is his daughter.

MJ and Kobe were the poster boys of work ethic in the NBA. Both men were constantly looking to improve their game and as such, worked harder in training than anybody else. The fruits of their endeavors were seen in their multiple championship wins. And, Crosby who strives for greatness has taken a page out of their books, waking up as early as 5 AM to work out.

Inspired by his daughter, Maxx Crosby’s work ethic is derived from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

This off-season, like every other off-season, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has been working hard on his craft. With a strong desire to be the best, he wakes up at 5 AM every morning to work out. However, that’s not all he does. Arriving at the Raiders facility by 6 AM, Crosby often gets his coaches all to himself. This, coupled with meticulous planning will help him reach new heights.

But, how has Crosby become so dedicated? Well, as he explained in an interview, his strong work ethic is derived from other sporting greats. In particular, Muhammad Ali, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. Both His Airnes and The Black Mamba were notorious for their work ethic. Kobe even woke up early to get his shots up and was known to have at least three workout sessions in a day.

Seeing how these legends gave it their all, Crosby has modeled his routine after theirs. That being said, his true inspiration is his daughter, whom he claims he would be doing a “disservice” to if he didn’t work hard every day.

“I studied the Kobes, the Jordans, the Alis, and applying that to how I lead. I’m not just talking about it, I’m showing it. I take too much time to come out here and not be the best version of myself. It’s not guaranteed that I’m going to be the best. But I would be doing myself and my daughter a disservice if I tell her, “Work your hardest” if I’m then not doing it.”

It’s great to see that both Jordan and Bryant have such an effect on people. Even though it has been years since they played in the NBA, they still hold so much influence in the sporting community. After all, Maxx Crosby isn’t the only one who has looked up to these two legends.

Like Kobe and MJ, Maxx Crosby wants to bring a championship to the Las Vegas Raiders

Their work ethic aside, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were born winners. They both delivered championships to their respective teams. With Kobe winning five and MJ winning six, they are two of the most successful players in the NBA. Inspired by this, Maxx Crosby also wants to bring a championship to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This has become an even greater desire after the recent success of some of Sin City’s other sports teams. Particularly, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Whether Crosby can achieve this, only time will tell. But, looking to Kobe and MJ for the blueprint is definitely a step in the right direction.