“Lamar Odom cheated on Khloe Kardashian due to his s*x addiction!”: When former Lakers star revealed his new found belief about marriage and s*x in 2020

In 2020, former Lakers star Lamar Odom talked about his s*x addiction and how it caused his marriage with Khloe Kardashian to fail

Being in the NBA has often given players a celebrity status. Using this status, the players interact and form bonds with other celebrities. The case was no different for Lamar Odom. He met Khloe Kardashian in 2009, and within 3 weeks of meeting, the couple tied the knot.

However, things didn’t stay so breezy, as news started coming about Lamar cheating and abusing drugs. Khloe got fed up with the same. In 2013, he went missing for 72 hours, which led to Khloe filing for divorce. However, the divorce proceedings were put on hold as Odom overdosed in a hotel in Nevada in 2015. Khloe took care of her husband and nursed him back to health, only to find out he was drinking a few months later.

Also Read: “God brought you back the first time…”: Tristan Thompson threatens Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post

She filed for the final divorce, and they split up totally in December 2016. In 2020, Lamar Odom talked about all that had happened back then, and his thoughts on s*x and marriage.

Lamar Odom shares his thoughts on s*x and marriage, talks about his s*x addiction

Addiction of any form is harmful, and s*x addiction is no different. In 2020, Odom sat with Graham Bensinger and talked about the same. Lamar shared that his addiction had gotten to the point where he was prioritizing s*x over things that actually mattered.

“At one point in my life, I’m addicted to sex,” Odom admitted. “I put sex over things that really matter. [Like] Breathing, living life, being present.”

His addiction led to him cheating on Khloe several times as well. During his rehab and after the divorce, Odom had a lot of time to think, and he shared his newfound philosophy.

“I never thought [monogamy] it was important before,” he reflected. “When you can grow with someone, and you realize you’re growing with them and you’re not having sex…And it’s crazy because the next time I’m having sex, I’ll be married.”

At that time, Odom was engaged to Sabrina Parr, however, the two broke the same off.

Also Read: “I would like to see LeBron James exhibit Kobe Bryant’s tenacity and will to win”: Lamar Odom believes the Lakers will win overcome all obstacles and win the championship this season

Addiction of any kind is dangerous, and it was quite brave of Odom to come forward and seek the proper help for the same.