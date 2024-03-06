Novak Djokovic Steals the Show in Lacoste Eyewear at NBA Game in LA with Nikola Jokic, World No.1 Hilariously Compared to Michael Engler by Fans

Novak Djokovic was the star of the show even as Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to an emphatic victory over the Los Angeles Lakers recently in an NBA game in LA. The World No.1’s Lacoste eyewear caught the attention of tennis fans on the internet. Some hilariously said he resembled renowned American director Michael Engler.

As the face of the brand, Djokovic is inevitably sporting some Lacoste gear at every public appearance. The NBA game in LA was no different. He sported a yellow-tinted pair of glasses with a prominent transparent frame. The exact model name and details remain unknown. This piece also does not feature in the Novak Djokovic Capsule Collection, a line of premium Lacoste eyewear curated by the Serb. It could be a new model yet to be released to the public.

After Djokovic’s photos from the NBA match took social media by storm, a popular tennis account on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out his resemblance to Engler. It hilariously said the duo have never been spotted in the same room, implying they are the same person.

Other fans agreed, marvelling at how similar Djokovic and Engler look.

Some joked that Novak Djokovic will look like Michael Engler when he gets older. A bunch of fans even thought that the latter’s photo was an AI-generated image of Djokovic as an older person.

Novak Djokovic backed by Lacoste as he returns after Australian Open disappointment

Djokovic’s current deal with Lacoste runs until 2025, after the 24-time Grand Slam champion signed an extension in 2021 (Forbes). As per multiple sources, he earns about $10 million per year from the French brand. The famous crocodile also has other players like Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov in its stable. However, the Serb remains the iconic face of the company.

It is no surprise, since Novak Djokovic has been a level above his contemporaries. After a hiccup at the 2024 Australian Open, he will return to the court at the Indian Wells Masters. He will be playing the ATP 1000 tournament after five years. Seeded first, he will face either Aleksandar Vukic or Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round. Despite his break, he remains one of the title favorites.