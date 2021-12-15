“Larry Bird, Dale Ellis, and Dell Curry”: Reggie Miller and Ray Allen list some of the greatest shooters in light of Stephen Curry becoming the all-time leader in 3-point shooting

Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Ray Allen discuss the topic of all-time greatest shooters with Shaquille O’Neal on Inside the NBA.

Stephen Curry has surpassed Ray Allen to become the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. The Warriors superstar achieved this milestone with Allen and Reggie Miller in attendance at the Madison Square Garden. It was an emotional moment for the former unanimous MVP.

Before the game began at the Garden, Allen and Miller sat down for a conversation with the crew of Inside the NBA. The two marksmen discussed where they ranked themselves amongst the greatest shooters of all time.

There has been an evolution in 3-point shooting over the years, courtesy of Steph Curry. The reigning scoring champion has changed the way the game is played. Curry’s ability to shoot long-range 3s continuously is something the league had never seen.

Both Allen and Miller were present at the basketball mecca to witness this moment. The Hall of Famers and Curry were captured in one frame exchanging pleasantries.

Ray Allen and Reggie Miller give their takes on the greatest shooter of all time.

Both Allen and Miller are some of the best sharpshooters of their respective eras. Allen shot a career 40% from the 3-point line, while Miller was 39.5% from beyond the arc. However, the two marksmen played in eras in which the no of shots attempted from beyond the arc was considerably less when compared to today’s shooting.

While Allen averaged 5.7 attempts from beyond the arc, Miller averaged 4.7 attempts. On the other hand, Curry is averaging 8.7 attempts from the 3-point line. However, the former unanimous MVP has been a game-changer, revolutionizing the game of basketball.

During a recent episode on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Allen and Miller discussed the topic of greatest shooters of all time.

Allen: “Well I always take myself out of that conversation because I can only see what I have been able to watch growing up as a young person. Dale Ellis, Dell Curry, and Reggie sit at the top of my list. All three of those guys are a part of my DNA.”

Miller: “I think shooting is very subjective, it’s everyone’s personal favorites. We’ve all approached this game a little bit different. I think tonight is all about Stephen, and we are here to give him his flowers, who in my opinion is the greatest shooter of all time. The hard work, going to the gym when no one else is there with the keys opening it up turning on the lights sweeping the floor, and putting up a thousand, two thousand shots that’s Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, and Larry Bird.”

The two Hall of Famers demonstrated great sportsman-like spirit, applauding Curry on surpassing them as the all-time leader.