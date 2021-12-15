Basketball

“Larry Bird, Dale Ellis, and Dell Curry”: Reggie Miller and Ray Allen list some of the greatest shooters in light of Stephen Curry becoming the all-time leader in 3-point shooting

"Larry Bird, Dale Ellis, and Dell Curry": Reggie Miller and Ray Allen list some of the greatest shooters in light of Stephen Curry becoming the all-time leader in 3-point shooting
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry is a crazy man! A literal GAME CHANGER!!!": LeBron James, Trae Young and more NBA stars react to the Warriors' superstar breaking Ray Allen's record
Next Article
"Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!": NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!": NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time
“Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!”: NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time

The all-time 3-pt king Stephen Curry embraced mother Sonya Curry after the historic moment. Ray…