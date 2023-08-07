“My Favorite Memory With Kobe Bryant”: Klay Thompson Recounts How a Jet Lagged Workout Earned Him Lakers Legend’s Respect

In a recent episode of the widely acclaimed Podcast P, hosted by NBA star Paul George, listeners were treated to an insightful conversation between two basketball icons. The podcast showcased the camaraderie and experiences shared by Klay Thompson and Paul George, both of whom have etched their names in the annals of the sport’s history. However, one standout moment from the episode took listeners back to a pivotal encounter between Klay Thompson and the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, an encounter that left a lasting impression on the Golden State Warriors’ star. The episode delved deep into Thompson’s journey, showcasing the highs and lows that molded him into the formidable player he is today. Amidst the wealth of anecdotes and insights shared by the two guests, Klay Thompson recounted his all-time favorite memory, a remarkable encounter that exemplifies the essence of dedication and respect within the realm of professional basketball

The memory in question traces back to the NBA Global Games in 2013, a time when Klay Thompson was traversing the globe to showcase his prowess on the court. However, it was an unexpected occurrence within the confines of a weight room that etched this moment into Thompson’s memory forever. Battling the effects of jet lag, Thompson found himself in the weight room, channeling his dedication into a workout session despite the grueling circumstances. It was during this solitary endeavor that an unexpected tap on the shoulder disrupted his focus, leading him to look up and lock eyes with none other than Kobe Bryant.

Klay Thompson’s Favored Kobe Bryant Memory

In the bustling world of professional basketball, where dedication and resilience often make the difference between success and obscurity, a singular memory stands out for Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson. Amidst the whirlwind of a jet-lagged journey during the NBA Global Games in 2013, an unexpected encounter with the iconic Kobe Bryant left an indelible mark on Thompson’s heart and career trajectory.

As the podcast’s airwaves reverberated with Thompson’s recollections, he recounted the tale of that fateful day in vivid detail. Overcoming the debilitating effects of jet lag, Thompson sought solace and determination in the weight room. Little did he know that fate had a remarkable encounter in store for him. With his focus fixated on his dumbbell bench routine, a tap on his shoulder startled Thompson. Looking up, he found himself face to face with none other than Kobe Bryant, draped in shades, an emblem of his enigmatic presence.

“I can’t sleep, that jetlag is crazy. So I go to the weight room and I’m on the dumbbell bench whatever. And someone just tapped me on the shoulder or look up my oh damn, it was Kobe hooked on shades on and I was like camping on the same gym this man he just goes suck, shakes my hand, goes the other side of the gym, starts doing his workout, whatever.”

This surprise encounter left an indelible mark on Thompson, who recognized the significance of sharing the gym with one of basketball’s greatest.

What truly made this memory special for Thompson was hearing Kobe Bryant recount the same incident during his retirement tour in 2016. Bryant’s perspective shed light on his admiration for Thompson’s commitment and work ethic. According to Thompson:

“Then to hear him tell that same story in 2016 on his retirement tour, like… ‘When I saw him in the weight room. He was only the guy there,’ and I was like, that’s the stuff that impressed me. So I heard him say that. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Thompson’s interaction with Bryant encapsulates the essence of the ‘Mamba Mentality’ and serves as a testament to the lasting impact that Bryant had on his contemporaries and the generations that followed. The encounter resonated with Thompson on a profound level, reinforcing his belief that his dedication and commitment to his craft would pave the way for him to achieve his potential.

Kobe and Klay’s Unique Bond

Moreover, Klay Thompson’s journey was not solely influenced by his own perseverance and drive. A lesser-known aspect of his development can be attributed to his father, Mychal Thompson. Mychal’s longstanding association with the Lakers, from his playing days to his current role as a radio commentator, provided a unique avenue for Klay’s growth. It was Mychal’s persistence that led to Kobe Bryant mentoring Klay, imparting not only technical skills but also a winning mindset that would later contribute to Thompson’s four championship victories.

Reflecting on his father’s role in connecting him with Kobe Bryant, Klay Thompson shared:

“Yeah, you can hear that from your parents all the time. But when you have a legend, an icon like Kobe giving that type of advice, I could just sit back and relax a little bit, because he’s gonna listen to that guy probably more than he’s gonna listen to me.”

In essence, the podcast episode shed light on a pivotal memory that encapsulates the respect, dedication, and mentorship that define the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Klay Thompson’s journey, intertwined with the influence of both his father and the Lakers legend, serves as a reminder of the lasting impact that mentors and moments of inspiration can have on shaping a player’s career and character.