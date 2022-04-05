“My feeling was to go with the full Michael Jordan introduction”: Former Bulls PA announcer Ray Clay’s shocking reason for being fired at MJ’s first visit to Chicago in a Wizards uniform

Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause was in no mood to welcome Michael Jordan at the United Center in a Wizards uniform, leading to PA announcer Ray Clay being fired as an outcome.

Michael Jordan’s introduction during the home games at the United Center forms an integral part of his persona. The legendary theme song Sirius rose to its peak popularity in North America, with many colleges and schools playing it at their sporting events.

His Airness played 13-seasons for the Windy City, bringing them their only six championships, and was the Finals MVP each time. Though the Bulls fans revered MJ as Black Jesus, the latter shared a tumultuous relationship with the late Jerry Krause.

Though the Bulls GM didn’t have any personal issues with Jordan, his dislike for Phil Jackson and Scottie Pippen was evident. Post their second 3-peat, Krause wanted to rebuild and didn’t require the services of The Zen Master and Pippen, leading to Jordan retiring for the second time.

However, Jordan would make yet another return in 2001, but this time, suiting up for the Washington Wizards. With the season kicking off, everyone awaited MJ’s first game at the United Center.

The Bulls management fired PA announcer Ray Clay for introducing Michael Jordan in his classic way.

MJ’s relationship with Krause was beyond repair, especially after His Airness signed with the Wizards. The ten-time scoring champion had made it clear he would not return to the Bulls unless they made Phil the head coach, something Krause would never do.

Thus Jordan ended up signing with the Wizards. However, everyone awaited the superstar’s first visit to the United Center as the opposition. While the Bulls fans couldn’t wait to pour in their tributes, one such individual who had to bear the brunt of this was PA announcer Ray Clay.

Clay wanted to announce Wizards MJ in the same classic way MJ had always been introduced. However, Krause and co were not ready to have any of this, leading to Clay getting sacked from his job immediately.

Clay, who worked for 13-years as the Bulls PA announcer, had the following to say.

Clay revealed he had no prior instructions regarding introducing Jordan and decided to go with the traditional way.

Seeing current NBA superstars like Kyle Lowry, CJ McCollum, and Alex Caruso get standing ovations on their returns, it was surprising to see MJ get despised like this, who did so much for the city of Chicago.