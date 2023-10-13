Years After Michael Jordan Pushed For Dennis Rodman Acquisition, Isiah Thomas ‘Blamed’ Bulls For His Rampant Lifestyle

Although considered the best rebounder in NBA history, Dennis Rodman was infamous for his flamboyant lifestyle. This lifestyle would often reflect in ‘the Worm’s attitude, which would gain him serious flak from his coaches and teammates.

In 2016, Rodman’s former Detroit Pistons teammate Isiah Thomas blamed the Chicago Bulls for further influencing the Worm’s rampant lifestyle during his time on ‘NBA Open Court‘. This allegation from the Pistons legend came almost 21 years after Michael Jordan pushed for Rodman’s acquisition. Though the Worm was greatly successful in Detroit and Chicago, his erratic lifestyle did come back to bite him in the latter half of his career.

Isiah Thomas blames the Bulls for Dennis Rodman’s erratic lifestyle

Dennis Rodman had popularized the flamboyant lifestyle, now seen as normal in the NBA. However, back in the ’90s, he was living it differently. The 2x DOPY was splurging his contract and endorsement money on alcohol and women-like confetti.

Rodman’s lifestyle had started reflecting in his attitude, which managed to anger everyone, including fans, teammates, and coaches. Twenty-one years after Jordan requested Rodman’s acquisition, Isiah Thomas blamed the Chicago Bulls for spoiling the Worm’s lifestyle. Here is what the Pistons legend had to say in a 2016 episode of the NBA Open Court.

“I thought Chicago turned Rodman out. I know you guys turned him out because you know, we [Detroit Pistons] had such a great structure in terms of professionalism, the way we carried ourselves, we wore suit and ties to the games. Everything we did, we upgraded our travel, hotels, and everything. We wanted everything to be great for our players. Rodman fit into that structure and he needed that structure. And I thought when he got to Chicago, I mean y’all were a party team, y’all were drinking, going to Vegas before the game, hanging out with Madonna, and everything. What happened to Rodman? That’s what we all ask. Now you got him in North Korea!”

Dennis Rodman earned a cumulative $27,000,000 from his NBA contracts in his professional career. During the 1997-98 Last Dance season, the Bulls paid him a hefty $4,500,000 paycheck, which, if adjusted per inflation, would amount to $8,200,000.

The Worm spent most of his income splurging on his exotic endeavors, which went back to bite him. As of 2023, Rodman’s net worth is a measly $500,000, which hardly correlates with his extravagant lifestyle and five rings from the ’90s. Definitely, Isiah Thomas did have some great insight on his former teammate, noting his downfall from being part of the feared Detroit ‘Bad Boys’ to strangely being an accomplice to the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Isiah Thomas had pretty much saved Dennis Rodman’s career from drowning

Apart from being a good teammate on the hardwood, Isiah Thomas also backed Dennis Rodman up off the court. When Rodman had made some comments on Larry Bird during the ’87 playoff series, Thomas ended up taking all of the heat on behalf of Rodman.

The Worm always acknowledged the Pistons legend as his mentor and elder brother. As per Rodman, Thomas would help him out with all of his problems, even if it was in the middle of the night. In a way, Isiah Thomas had saved Rodman’s career and helped him reach the level that brought him to his peak.