Stephen Curry Discusses “Deepened Respect and Friendship” with LeBron James, Hopes for More Experiences

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) celebrate after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

During Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal campaign, Stephen Curry and LeBron James became close friends. Their incredible chemistry on and off the basketball court became one of the highlights of the summer. During an interview with People, Curry discussed how the mutual competitive fervor during the Olympics strengthened their ties further.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors guard pointed out at the beginning the history of rivalry between the two. He remarked that while they have been teammates during the All-Star game before, it didn’t quite foster a sense of camaraderie like fighting for the gold medal for the USA did.

The experience enriched their friendship further and increased their regard for each other. Curry told People,

“All the battles we’ve had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line…I think there’s a deepened respect and friendship there.”

Despite five playoff series against James, Curry is still raring for more tussles against him. As the two superstars head into the dusk of their careers, Curry realizes their upcoming battles are like gems.

He wants to savor each opportunity to be on the same floor with LBJ, whether as a teammate or as an opponent.

“Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we’re teammates or not. [We] still have to compete against each other until it’s all over,” Curry added.

Their story reminds fans of the connection between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, who became best friends after a decade of intense rivalry in the NBA Finals. The James-Curry rivalry has given NBA fans many iconic moments.

The best rivalry of the modern NBA

Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers met in four straight finals from 2015 to 2018. Therefore, the two athletes competed against each other on the biggest stage at the peak of their careers.

The 2016 Finals’ Game 7 remains the pinnacle of their rivalry. After the Cavs erased a 1-3 deficit in the Finals, it boiled down to the last few possessions of the deciding game.

LeBron James’ epic block against Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot over Curry are now deeply etched in NBA lore.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ domination of the next two finals after the arrival of Kevin Durant added a new subplot to the proceedings.

The rivalry refused to diffuse as the Warriors and the Lakers battled it out in the 2023 Western Conference Semi-Finals. LBJ’s Lakers had the last laugh.

The two superstars would love to fight it out in another playoff series before it is all said and done.