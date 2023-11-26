“My Mama Got Pulled Over”: Chris Paul’s ‘Iced-Out’ Escalade Once Led to His Mother Being Stopped by the Police

Chris Paul had one of the most interesting Men’s Health interviews a few years ago. During the interview, the 12-time All-Star discussed all things basketball, fitness, and finance.

The interview, which took place in 2020, even gifted the audience a hilarious Chris Paul story. Talking about his spending habits during the early part of his career, Paul revealed, “I had a pearl-colored [Cadillac] Escalade with spree wheels….the toughest part about having a vehicle like that is it dope to have a vehicle like that… I was balling I was stunning, until my mama had to go to the grocery store.”

After that, CP3 recounted how his mother almost got into trouble driving his car that had ‘spinning wheels’, which appeared to be rotating even when the car was halted. “So my mama gotta go to the grocery store, and now my mama riding around in this Escalade with spinning wheels, and the next thing you know my mama got pulled over. My mama got pulled over,” Paul added, before bursting into laughter imagining his poor mother having to deal with the shenanigans of driving such a fancy vehicle.

Paul even went into other purchases that he regretted. The one that he seems to regret the most is an iced-out Cartier watch.

CP confessed during the interview that he had bought a Cartier watch and had gotten it iced out with diamonds. He would later reveal that doing so turned out to be counterproductive, as the watch ended up losing its original value. The Warriors guard revealed that he ended up giving the watch to his then teammate, Reggie Bullock.

How Chris Paul spent his first paycheck

Chris Paul was drafted back in 2005, going fifth overall to the New Orleans Hornets. Though Paul was now a rich man, he still didn’t quite understand how money in the NBA worked. For signing his rookie contract, Paul was paid $25,000 by his agent and he spent it straight away.

Recalling his first purchase, Paul said, “The first thing I did, was I went to the mall. Took my girl to the mall, Jay Gray, his girl, and we went to the mall. We went to the clothing store, I said, ‘Everybody get you something!'”

With time Paul learned how to handle his money, as the Warriors guard has now amassed an astonishing $160 million net worth. Paul even shared some words of advice about spending money. He recommended that everyone spend money on experiences and not stuff. Wise words indeed, no wonder Paul is considered to be one of the smartest players to ever play the game.