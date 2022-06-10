“Magic Johnson sends you a video of himself for a whopping $1,500”: Lakers legend charges a high fee as he was brought onto the Board of Directors for Cameo

Magic Johnson is continuing to build up his profile after retirement, joining the board of directors of Cameo which will pay him well with the prices he’s set.

Johnson has made a series of investments over his career and post-career which have helped him retain a massive net worth and be one of the prominent business-men in today’s landscape.

The Lakers point guard is widely regarded as the best point guard to have ever played the game. He’s won five NBA championships, been Finals MVP three times, and has a whole list of other accolades including being a three time MVP, a 12 time All Star, and a nine time All NBA First Team member.

Magic was also part of the storied ‘Dream Team’ in 1992 that won gold for the US in dominating fashion. The stories around Magic are also incredible.

Right from his rookie year, you knew he was going to be great. He showed that much when he filled in at center for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in game six of the 1980 Finals against the 76ers. Magic posted a statline 42 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists to guide the Lakers to a series clinching win.

Rookie Magic Johnson starts at center and plays every position in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hurt

➖➖➖

42 Points

15 Rebounds

7 Assists

60 FG%

14/14 FTM A defining moment for one of the greats🔥pic.twitter.com/VQI564JZOi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 6, 2020

Magic Johnson is charging up to $1500 for his personalized messages with Cameo

So, what exactly is Cameo? Well, it’s a company that helps professionals and celebrities sell their personalized messages to consumers at various different price points. Recently, they made the decision to add Magic Johnson to their board of directors.

Magic will be charging a pretty steep price for his messages. While most of his messages will sell for around $500, the prices can range from anywhere a dollar to $1,500.

Cameo seems to be very excited about the move and bringing Magic on board. “Our long-term vision is to build technology that enables every single athlete, actor and entertainer to develop a personal relationship with every fan,” said CEO Steven Galanis. “Magic is the first person coming to the boardroom that has been there, done that.”

Johnson is also super thrilled to be part of the company. “Fans who didn’t connect or couldn’t see me in person can now get a ‘Happy Birthday’ or ‘Happy Father’s Day,’” Johnson explained. “This is a way for 40,000 entertainers and athletes to stay connected to their fans.”

Super excited to welcome @MagicJohnson to the Cameo Board of Directors! https://t.co/SFnHpBvVPu — Steven Galanis (@Mr312) June 15, 2021

