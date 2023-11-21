Brandon Ingram’s Baby’s Mother Aaleeyah Petty’s Baby Shower Pictures on Instagram Hint at Anfernee Simons Being the Father

Brandon Ingram seems to be experiencing a love triangle without knowing much about it. Reports suggest that Ingram’s baby’s mother, Aaleeyah Petty, is having her second child with Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. Previously, when Petty gave birth to her first child, Brenton, in 2019, rumors suggested Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to be the father. However, it was later confirmed that Brandon Ingram was indeed the father of that child.

Barstool Sports reports on how Petty tried concealing the identity of the soon-to-be-born child’s father on her Instagram pictures from the baby shower. However, the spicy report from the media outlet seemed to figure out Anfernee Simons’ tattoos and other family members in the pictures, which gave away most of what we know now.

In 2021, Aaleeyah Petty had finally confirmed having a brief relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. Before it was confirmed that Ingram was the father of the first child, there was uncertainty. However, a few pictures of Ingram Facetiming his baby mama and the child confirmed this rumor.

Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model with over 1.4 million followers. She describes herself as an entrepreneur and often posts fashion and lifestyle content on her page. Previously, it was rumored that Petty had brief relationships with NBA stars Quincy Miller, Tristan Thomas, and Cam Payne as well.

How old is Brandon Ingram’s son Brenton now?

Going by the timeline, it was in 2019 when Aaleeyah Petty announced her first child, Brenton’s birth. From the same, we can assume young Brenton to be around 5 years of age. It was only two years, since Brenton’s birth, that Brandon Ingram was confirmed as his father.

Earlier, before the alleged rumors around Ingram started surfacing, the internet started to believe that Devin Booker was somehow involved in this fiasco.

Rumors claimed that Booker, who was dating Kendall Jenner then, was this child’s father. It wasn’t until 2021 when Aaleeyah alleged Ingram to be the father and the same was confirmed from pictures of the Pelicans star Facetiming the little boy.

Interestingly, Ingram is missing from Petty’s posts celebrating Brenton’s birthday. The New Orleans Pelicans star faced much slack and heat from the fans, with the media heavily publicizing his off-court activities. Currently, Ingram is single and focuses on his career in the NBA while playing alongside Zion Williamson.