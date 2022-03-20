“My mama told me I need to give back to the society, so I did it”: When Shaquille O’Neal talked about why he helped a 13-year-old with 10 pairs of shoes

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once gifted a 13-year-old 10 pairs of size 18 shoes, and his reasoning for the same is beautiful

Coming from a humble setting, getting into the NBA, or becoming a pro athlete, can be very overwhelming. Becoming a pro athlete is overwhelming in itself, but the sudden influx of money can be a lot to handle. Often, we hear about players burning through their salaries in no time, and often on the stupidest of things.

Shaquille O’Neal did the same with the money he used to get from the league. As a young player, there are a lot of stories of Shaq spending money recklessly. However, he changed his ways and became smart with his money. Shaq has amassed a large wealth, and he did it by making smart investments.

One thing that Shaq never stopped was being generous with his money, and sharing it for the right causes. Back in 2019, Shaquille O’Neal gifted a 13-year-old athlete 10 pairs of Size 18 shoes.

Shaquille O’Neal wanted to return the generosity he was shown by the shop’s owner

When Shaquille O’Neal was 18 and going to prom, he wanted some Size 18 burgundy penny loafers, to match with the suit he picked out for the occasion. Spurs’ Head Coach Gregg Popovich gave Bruce Teilhaber’s number. Bruce owns Friedman’s Shoes in Atlanta. When Shaq’s dad called, the shoes were for $189, which they couldn’t afford. Bruce gave them the shoes, because he had faith in Shaq, and he only asked for Shaq to return to the store once he makes it.

Shaq remembered the same when he heard about the then 13-year-old Zach Keith. Zach and his mom were struggling while looking for shoes. Zach plays basketball and was a size 18. With his advanced shoe size, it was hard for Zach’s mom to afford the shoes.

Shaq invited the kid over and took him to shop for various shoes. He ended up buying Zach 10 pairs of shoes, and said, “Mom couldn’t afford shoes. The kid had big feet. I just kind of reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom, and my dad.”

.@SHAQ tells the story of buying 10 pairs of shoes for a teen with big feet because his mom couldn’t afford to buy him sneakers. pic.twitter.com/UmESFniFIC — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 18, 2019

Talking about the same on-air, Shaq talks about how his mother told him to give back to society, and so he does.

Wish there were more people like Shaq, who give back to society and helped make life better for others.