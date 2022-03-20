Basketball

“My mama told me I need to give back to the society, so I did it”: When Shaquille O’Neal talked about why he helped a 13-year-old with 10 pairs of shoes

"My mama told me I need to give back to the society, so I did it": When Shaquille O'Neal talked about why he helped a 13-year-old with 10 pairs of shoes
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"It's a different battle because of how Max races"– Lando Norris calls out aggressive race craft of Max Verstappen
Next Article
"He's my favourite captain": Shreyas Iyer names KL Rahul as his favourite captain based on a funny pretext
NBA Latest Post
"Out of Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, KAT is the best scorer": Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett declares the former Kentucky player as the best big man scorer
“Out of Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, KAT is the best scorer”: Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett declares the former Kentucky player as the best big man scorer

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett declares Karl-Anthony Towns as the best big men scorer…