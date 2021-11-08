“My neighbor poured kerosene on my toe after I chopped it in half”: Michael Jordan recounts a hilariously gruesome incident from when he was younger

Michael Jordan accidentally cut his toe with an axe as a child, resulting in his neighbor pouring kerosene over the toe.

Given the way Michael Jordan had his career pan out when it was all said and done, nobody would be able to guess that he suffered a rather gruesome injury to his foot when he was younger. Of course, as evident with the several MVPs and championships he accumulated over the years, it didn’t affect him in the slightest in the long run.

As kids, it’s incredibly easy to do things that aren’t exactly smart and get hurt while doing them. Charles Barkley once hilariously jumped off the first floor with a towel around his neck, in an attempt to emulate Superman, and got severely injured at the age of 10.

Seems as though Chuck got his inspiration from Michael Jordan as the Chicago Bulls legend did something equally as dimwitted as a child.

Michael Jordan on his toe injury as a child.

Michael Jordan took to ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ during the Bulls’ series against the Cavs in 1989 to talk about various topics ranging from his current Playoff run to his time in high school. He would then go on to recount the time he chopped his big toe in half with an axe after being told not to play with it.

At around age 5, Jordan hilariously went against his parents’ wishes and went to their yard to chop up a few pieces of wood with their axe. As one would imagine, this didn’t go all too well as giving a 5 year old and axe isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

The eventual NBA champ would go on to cut his big toe with the axe, leading to his parents taking them to their neighbor who was a doctor. Unfortunately for Michael Jordan, he would come to find out that this might’ve not been the case as his neighbor’s first instinct was to pour kerosene over the wound.

According to Michael, the pain did subside however so perhaps this may be a trick someone could use in the future (not really).