“Yo Michael Jordan, I’m coming back for the shoes I left in your garage”: Travis Scott hilariously recounts the time he shot a music video at the Bulls legend’s ‘crib’

Travis Scott requests Michael Jordan on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to allow him to take back some of the shoes he left at his house.

Michael Jordan transcended the mere realm of basketball way back during his playing days as his greatness could not be limited to 94 feet of hardwood. The biggest proponent to his success off the court would have to be his ‘Jordan’ brand line of apparel which is spear-headed by shoes that come out each year or so.

Jordans became a staple for streetwear fashion during the 6x champ’s illustrious career and fans have never looked back. The 1s, 3s, 4s, 12s, and so on have been a mainstay for decades for fans, leading to several artists collaborating with the Bulls legend on making their own colorways for the shoes.

Air Jordan 1s are perhaps the most popular among artists to have their own colorway for, with music behemoths like Billie Eilish and Travis Scott having their very own, on sale.

Travis Scott shouts out Michael Jordan while talking about shooting a music video at his house.

Seemed as though Michael Jordan got so tired of trying to put his ‘23’ mansion in Chicago on sale that he decided to have Travis Scott promo it when his music video for ‘Franchise’ dropped over a year ago. While on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Scott talks about the experience and also sends out a request to Jordan himself.

“Yo Mike (Michael Jordan), I left some shoes in your garage and I’m coming back for those. He knew [about the music video]; that’s my guy. Thank you for letting me use your crib.”

It’s unclear what shoes Scott left at Jordan’s house but considering the fact that he does own his very own colorway for the Air Jordan 1s, it’s a safe guesstimate to assume that those are the one he was wearing during the music video shoot.