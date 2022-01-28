Basketball

“My only words of wisdom are when he’s analyzing the Warriors, not to bash his coach”: Steve Kerr and NBA Twitter react to Draymond Green signing a multi-year deal with Turner Sports

"My only words of wisdom are when he’s analyzing the Warriors, not to bash his coach": Steve Kerr and NBA Twitter react to Draymond Green signing a multi-year deal with Turner Sports
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“The difference between Joel Embiid and his soft partner is that he can take criticism without being a crybaby!”: Shaquille O’Neal destroys Ben Simmons in an epic rant while praising the Sixers MVP following his All-Star selection
Next Article
"The sh*t they said was unacceptable, man!": Lakers' Carmelo Anthony reacts to the incident between him and two 76ers fans during 87-105 loss in Philadelphia
NBA Latest Post
"The sh*t they said was unacceptable, man!": Lakers' Carmelo Anthony reacts to the incident between him and two 76ers fans during 87-105 loss in Philadelphia
“The sh*t they said was unacceptable, man!”: Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony reacts to the incident between him and two 76ers fans during 87-105 loss in Philadelphia

Carmelo Anthony reacts as the Lakers get 76ers fans ejected out of the game during…