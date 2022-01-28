“My only words of wisdom are when he’s analyzing the Warriors, not to bash his coach”: Steve Kerr and NBA Twitter react to Draymond Green signing a multi-year deal with Turner Sports

Three-time NBA champion and Warriors veteran Draymond Green signs a first-of-a-kind multi-year deal with Turner Sports.

It’s no secret that Draymond Green has a high basketball IQ. The 6″6′ tweener is one of the best pick and roll partners in the league, ask Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Green is not one to mince his words and has even got into a lot of trouble for it. Whether it is the officials, opposition, or teammates, Green never shies away from picking a fight.

One of the biggest reasons for Kevin Durant departing from the Bay Area was his public altercation with Green, something KD had admitted played a role in his exit. However, it is this brutal honesty that makes for great television, Charles Barkley being the finest example of this.

Green’s latest deal with Turner Sports is the first-of-a-kind deal for a current player. In the past, the former DPOY has appeared as a guest on the show Inside the NBA, receiving a positive response from the audience. Green looked in complete sync with the panel boasting Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Green was ecstatic with the announcement and had reactions pouring in from everywhere, including from his coach Steve Kerr.

Draymond Green joining Turner Sports receives a thunderous response.

Green released the following statement after the public announcement of his deal with Turner Sports.

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” said Green in a statement. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship, and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the TNT family.”

Welcome to the Turner Sports family, @money23green! The 3x NBA champ will contribute to Inside the NBA as an active player in a first-of-its-kind deal 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/wXdIkq1ao2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2022

Welcome to the family, Draymond 🔥 Who’s ready for the @Money23Green era on ‘Inside the NBA’? pic.twitter.com/jgvGSTBGG8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2022

Some interesting Draymond Green news here: https://t.co/sxOMS9oWQ7 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 27, 2022

One of the most interesting reactions came from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who had the following to say on learning about Green embarking on a new journey.

“My only words of wisdom are when he’s analyzing the Warriors, not to bash his coach,” Kerr joked with reporters Thursday. “I’m very confident that he’ll be able to divide his duties up well and not lose anything on the court.”

Turner Sports announced today that Draymond Green has signed a deal to become an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” Steve Kerr, a former TNT broadcaster himself, had some advice for Green as he begins his new role pic.twitter.com/l8lTh3vzgF — KNBR (@KNBR) January 28, 2022

Well, we can’t wait to see Green on the panel with Shaq, Chuck, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson on the award-winning show Inside the NBA.