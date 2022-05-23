“My sister was murdered, just using my platform to bring her name back to life”: Mavs forward Reggie Bullock tells why he supports the LGBTQ+ community after losing a transgender sibling

Reggie Bullock is not just an important part of the success Mavericks are able to produce with so less, he’s also a role model to many in Dallas.

Within a year of becoming the core member of what the Dallas Mavericks have been able to do this season, with not too deep of a squad, Reggie Bullock has also done well as a citizen of Dallas.

Ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Dallas on Sunday, the Mavericks forward has been named the league’s 2021-22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.

Abdul-Jabbar announced Bullock was the winner in a video shown at Mavericks’ shoot-around before the game.

The man himself (@kaj33) congratulates Reggie Bullock on receiving the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award 🙌 (via @dallasmavs)

Bullock, 31, a 10-year NBA vet, took social media earlier when he came to know that he has been named the recipient of the award.

Bullock’s win comes less than a week after the NBA announced Bullock, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as finalists.

Reggie Bullock tells his story of struggle which led him to get involved in social issues

Bullock has been an avid advocate for the LGBTQ+ community throughout his NBA career, which started right after the murder of his sister Mia Henderson in 2014. Henderson was transgender, and Bullock said her killing was “something that hit home for me and my family.”

“It definitely had me use my platform to stand up and do what’s right for her and my family,” Bullock talked with Ernie Johnson on the TNT broadcast prior to Game 3. “I got linked with all the right organizations and everything around to help me her name back to light and shed light on others to stop crazy things like this from happening in the world.

Reggie Bullock, winner of the 2021-22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, reflects on how the killing of his transgender sister Mia Henderson inspired him to make a difference in his community. pic.twitter.com/5QmwyzeGqs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2022

Bullock will now receive $100,000 from the NBA for a social justice organization of his choosing. He has selected Kinston Teens as the recipient of the money. Each of the other finalists will receive $25,000 for contribution to the organization of their choosing.

