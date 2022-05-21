“CHUCK YOU SUCK”: Warriors fans had a clear message for Charles Barkley rocking Mavs’ Boban Marjanovic jersey

Warriors fans cannot get enough of Charles Barkley, as much as the Round Mound of Rebounds hates them, they love just him like every other basketball fan.

TNT’s Inside the NBA shot their show outside Chase Center in San Francisco for Games 1 and 2. The arena looks jam-packed as usual like any other Playoffs, to enjoy the game as well as to have a glimpse at the most hilarious and the best crew of analysts of the game.

But when do fans know the limit on anything? When the Golden State Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, some fans kept heckling the ever so alive Charles Barkley.

And we know Chuck he’s not gonna sit back and take it, he turned back to give some back and gave us something to have a chuckle.

“If you don’t leave me alone, I’ll come to your house and f— your mama,” shouted Barkley.

All those fans also took his banter lightly and had a laugh at it but then went on to chant “Chuck You Suck.” Those chants have no hate, just love behind them, I guarantee you. A similar atmosphere built up for Game 2 as well.

Fans bring “Chuck You Suck” message for Charles Barkley wearing a Mavericks jersey

Maybe it is one of his bits, Barkley has always had a problem with Warriors fans. How much ever he admires Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and his TNT colleague and Dubs’ point forward, Draymond Green, Sir Charles hates the guts of Dub Nation.

Kenny Smith: “Why do you think the Mavs are the best team?” 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/lL6XuR2wi7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2022

“Chuck you suck” should always have been a household chant much like WWE star Kurt Angle’s “You Suck” anthem by the fans. But better late than never. Fans were again at it with clear signs this time just where they needed to be so that the whole nation could see the board.

Chuck didn’t have a care in the world sitting in that Boban Marjanovic jersey which seemed like it kept shrinking every time you’d look at them again. And neither did Jordan Poole care about the Suns’ Hall of Famer rocking a Boban jersey because he himself loves the big man.

“Boban’s a cool dude.” 😂 Jordan Poole had no issues with Chuck wearing @BobanMarjanovic‘s jersey pic.twitter.com/9OvsS3Ilie — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 21, 2022

The way Mavs lost this game and how ineffective Dwight Powell turned out to be, they might need to unleash their European giant in Game 3 to back in the series.

