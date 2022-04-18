“My teacher said she will look ‘Jaylen Brown’ up in the Cobb County Jail in 5 Years”: When a high school teacher regretted doubting Celtics star

Jaylen Brown has become a star in the Boston Celtics over the years, but his journey to stardom was a long one.

Before his impressive college year with the California Bears, Brown started off his hooping journey in Georgia with the Wheeler High School. After a couple of years, Brown certainly took a massive leap and looked like a star in the making.

Leading his team to a Class 6A State Championship with a 29-point performance, Brown certainly caught the eyes of the recruiters. The guard even bested some of the best players in his class, like Ben Simmons and Malik Monk.

Given how impressive he was, the now Celtics’ guard made it to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game as well. But despite his best efforts in Georgia, it seems like Brown was unable to impress one person.

When a high school teacher regretted doubting Jaylen Brown



While Brown was proving out to be a stud, the now 25-year-old certainly had his doubters. One of them was a high school teacher from Wheeler High School.

Back in 2014, Brown tweeted out that one of his teachers was convinced that the Celtics All-Star would end up in jail in 5 years.

My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) April 28, 2014

After posterizing players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, putting up several game-winning performances for his team, and becoming an All-Star in a star-studded league like the NBA, it is easy to say that JB has proven his haters wrong.

NBA fans meanwhile had a field day as well in clowning the high school teacher, posting some hilarious memes on the same.

Brown now will be focused on defeating the Brooklyn Nets in the ongoing 2022 playoffs. Starting off with a thriller game 1 against the Nets where the Celtics won 115-114, JB had a great, scoring 23 points alongside 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

If the 2nd seeded Celtics really want to trump one of the title favorites in Brooklyn Nets, the one-two punch of Jayson Tatum and Brown needs to be at their very best in the next 6 games. Can Jaylen Brown silence his doubters yet again?

