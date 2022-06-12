“My wheelchair is next to my championship trophy!”: Paul Pierce goes at Warriors fan for bringing up his ‘wheelchair game’ in Celtics 2008 win over the Lakers

Paul Pierce has a back-and-forth with a Warriors fan who asks him where his wheelchair is, claiming it’s next to his championship trophy.

The Boston Celtics did good by Paul Pierce by trading away future assets to acquire two superstars in Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in the summer of 2007. That 2007-08 season saw Boston make the greatest single season turnaround in NBA history, winning 66 games in the regular season as opposed to 24 the previous year.

This Celts team would go on to have quite the grueling series from the get-go, going 7 games in the first round and in the ECSF. They would eventually win the NBA Finals against Kobe Bryant and his Lakers in 6 but not without a memorable moment to kick the series off.

Game 1 saw Paul Pierce taken off his home floor in a wheelchair at the 6:49 mark of the 3rd quarter following a Kobe bucket. It was assumed he injured his ankle but he would return in less than 2 minutes to a standing ovation.

Over a decade later, ‘The Truth’ would spill on this moment on TV, claiming he just needed to empty his bowels and used an injury as an excuse to get off the floor.

Paul Pierce and a Warriors fan hilariously get into it.

The 2022 NBA Finals are the first Finals to feature the Boston Celtics since the Pierce, KG, and Allen era back in 2010. Paul Pierce, and certified Boston legend, came out to TD Garden to show love to Jayson Tatum and company in Games 3 and 4.

Here he would meet a Warriors fan in the stands who hilariously asked him where his wheelchair was. Pierce’s response was that it was right next to his championship trophy from that season.

Warriors fan: “Where’s your wheelchair Paul?” Paul Pierce: “Next to my championship trophy!” pic.twitter.com/aSyHpJhSur — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) June 11, 2022

Circling back to the wheelchair incident, Paul would later come out and tell ‘The Athletic’ that he actually did not poop his pants. “If you poop your pants, does it make sense to sit down and mush it in your wheelchair? You don’t sit down on your poop, right?” pondered the 2008 FMVP.

However, Paul may be forgetting that he never confessed to pooping his pants. He said that he had to go use the restroom, not that he had already gone. Safe to say that this convoluted saga won’t ever have a true, definite answer to it.

