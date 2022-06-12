Basketball

“My wheelchair is next to my championship trophy!”: Paul Pierce goes at Warriors fan for bringing up his ‘wheelchair game’ in Celtics 2008 win over the Lakers

“My wheelchair is next to my championship trophy!”: Paul Pierce goes at Warriors fan for bringing up his ‘wheelchair game’ in Celtics 2008 win over the Lakers
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Why is Shaheen Afridi not playing today’s 3rd ODI between Pakistan and West Indies at Multan?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“My wheelchair is next to my championship trophy!”: Paul Pierce goes at Warriors fan for bringing up his ‘wheelchair game’ in Celtics 2008 win over the Lakers
“My wheelchair is next to my championship trophy!”: Paul Pierce goes at Warriors fan for bringing up his ‘wheelchair game’ in Celtics 2008 win over the Lakers

Paul Pierce has a back-and-forth with a Warriors fan who asks him where his wheelchair…