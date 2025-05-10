Kevin Garnett Defends LeBron James, Steph Curry in Response to Paul Pierce’s Argument Over Nikola Jokic’s Prime Being Better

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest big men of the 21st century. The 2004 MVP carried a mediocre Minnesota Timberwolves team to their first extended stretch of success and went toe to toe with the early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers dynasty before being traded to the Boston Celtics and winning a championship. All that is to say he knows greatness when he sees it.

Advertisement

On the most recent episode of Ticket and the Truth, Garnett and his cohost and former costar Paul Pierce discussed Nikola Jokic and his all-time standing after the Denver Nuggets looked primed to give the OKC Thunder a bigger challenge than anyone else has been able to.

Pierce asserts that Jokic’s prime is second only to the great Michael Jordan. Garnett does not see it that way, although he admits the Serbian center is undeniably excellent.

“When they name the MVP, and it ain’t gonna be Joker, that’s crazy,” said Pierce.

“This is probably one of the best years I’ve ever seen a player play that won’t win MVP,” returned Garnett.

Pierce then continued by calling back to a previous appearance, “So the other day, on Fox Network, I said, minus the championships, [Jokic’s] prime is, you can argue, better than Bron’s, KD’s, Steph’s, those three. That’s the pillars of this generation.”

Garnett was not on board, however. “Stat-wise, he’s dominating,” admitted KG, “but it doesn’t equate to winning. When you mention those guys that you named, that type of influence equated into them winning.”

It’s also worth noting that other seemingly dominant seasons were flanked by excellent players. In 2000, Shaquille O’Neal had Kobe Bryant. In 1992-93, Jordan had Scottie Pippen. Nikola Jokic has Jamal Murray, who certainly improves in the playoffs, but may not be a top-100 player and has never even been an All-Star.

Fans were mostly disgusted by Pierce’s take, though. One fan said, “Anytime a former player talks about how great someone is, 9 times out of 10 it’s passive-aggressively shading a rival player they don’t like,” implying that this opinion was born from a continued hatred that Pierce holds for LeBron and was part of an effort to minimize James’ greatness.

It seems that the player comparison game continues to be a lose-lose situation. When past players praise current ones, they’re spreading a narrative. When they attack their modern counterparts, they’re haters. One thing is for certain: Paul Pierce loves him some Nikola Jokic.