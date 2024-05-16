“Nah Kelsey Plum Da Baddest”: Warriors Star Gets Caught Shooting His Shot At 2x WNBA Champion

Brandin Podziemski is coming off a very impressive rookie season with the Golden State Warriors. However, with the team having failed to make the NBA Playoffs, the 21-year-old is left with nothing but time on his hands at the moment. And it turns out, he felt it would be best used to shoot his shot at a certain two-time WNBA championship.

Advertisement

Kelsey Plum reportedly came out of a very messy divorce with New York Giants tight end, Darren Waller. There is no doubt that this is a tough period for the 29-year-old and a relationship is likely the last thing on her mind.

That said, there appears to be a suitor waiting in the wings for her already. And recently, the Warriors man let his interest in her known publicly on Instagram, as seen in the X [Formerly Twitter] post below.

“Nah Kelsey plum da baddest”

This is hardly the first time Podziemski has shown appreciation for Plum. After all, on a different IG post about her some time ago, he even commented,

“Top 2 not 2”

Podziemski’s attraction towards the WNBA star has hardly been cryptic. However, it appears that Kelsey Plum has chosen to ignore the young man so far. Perhaps she is in no mood to even have an interaction of this kind, given what took place in her personal life not too long ago.

But, given his never-say-die mentality, this is unlikely to dissuade the Warriors rookie from trying his luck. So, Kelsey Plum may indulge in a private conversation with him at some point, even if it’s just to turn him down.

Or, perhaps the 21-year-old could even work his magic once given a shot. In which case, fans of Golden State will be praying that this fan-favorite gets the shot they feel he deserves.