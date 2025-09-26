Lakers Disregarded LeBron James’ Desire, Refused to Offer an Extension

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After seven seasons, the relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James has reached a new low. The lack of a contract extension between the two parties seemed to be the confirmation of this downward trend. Many fans and experts speculated that the decision came from James, who didn’t appreciate the way the team prioritized teammate Luka Doncic over him. Unfortunately, it turns out, it was the Lakers who were uninterested in an extension.

It’s hard to believe that any team would turn down the opportunity to have LeBron James on their roster for multiple seasons. Although the four-time NBA champion is 40 years old, he remains one of the best players in the league. It’s also worth noting he’s one of the greatest players in the franchise’s history.

Once LeBron made the move to Los Angeles in 2018, he followed a certain tactic in contract negotiations. The 6-foot-9 forward hasn’t signed an extension longer than two years. The second year always carried a player option. This allowed James to maximize his financial earnings, since the salary cap would increase each season.

It seemed that James and the Los Angeles Lakers would agree on a similar contract this offseason as they have in the past. Shockingly, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, revealed earlier this summer that his superstar client declined the Lakers’ offer.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future,” Rich Paul told ESPN. “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him,” he added.

By that tone, it comes across that James doesn’t view the Lakers as a team that aligns with his vision. After all, the team has moved on from LeBron as their franchise cornerstone, that title now belongs to Luka Doncic.

It made sense why the two parties would potentially part ways, considering LeBron doesn’t have many years left in the NBA. However, new information reveals Paul wasn’t completely telling the truth.

“He obviously wanted an extension, and it’s also clear that the Lakers wouldn’t give it to him,” an NBA source close to the Lakers revealed.

What makes the situation even worse is that the Lakers reportedly didn’t even entertain the idea. “It didn’t even seem like there were negotiations. By not offering him an extension, the Lakers put LeBron in a bind,” an NBA executive said.

This is uncharted territory for a figure such as James. Arguably, the greatest player that has ever stepped foot on an NBA court, is unable to secure a mere contract extension with his team. It isn’t like James didn’t accomplish anything with the Lakers. He is one of the main catalyst for the team’s ascension out of mediocracy. In 2020, the team tasted the fruits of his labor, when he led them to an NBA championship.

LeBron is the definition of a true professional, so he will bring his best when the season starts. But he is far from happy.

“The problem is that he’s put himself in a situation where it’s impossible for him to get everything he wants,” the executive said. “He has no leverage here, and he’s not used to that.”

Will LeBron be able to get what he wants as he writes the final pages of his NBA career? Only time will tell. However, it seems that he may be writing the final touches to the chapter featuring the Lakers.